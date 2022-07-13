 large image

Apple Watch, Garmin and Fitbit: Big Prime Day fitness deals you don’t wanna miss

Looking for a Prime Day fitness tracker deal to help you get in shape or take your workout to the next level, but not sure which to get?

You’re not alone. During Prime Day 2022 we’ve seen discounts on more wearables and trackers than can easily be counted.

The choice is great, but be warned, while the deals may look great at first glance, a lot of the wearables on offer are on devices we wouldn’t personally recommend. On top of that a lot of the prices have been tweaked ahead of Prime Day’s start to make the discounts look more attractive than they actually are.

Here to help you pickup a wearable that’s worth your cash and actually on a decent discount, our team of experts have created this guide detailing the best fitness tracker deals currently running this Prime Day.

Every deal has been checked to make sure it’s for a device we’d actually recommend and for a price that is lower than its median cost over the past year (where possible), so you can trust our buying advice.

If you’re interested in seeing our curated pick of the best discounts on items other than fitness trackers jump on over to our Prime Day 2022 live blog.

Prime Day selected sales now on

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is the iPhone makers’ current entry level wearable. While it’s primarily a smartwatch we were really impressed with its fitness and health tracking features when we reviewed it last year. If you’re a casual or newbie runner or gym goer looking for a fashionable wearable to track your steps, sleep and weekly 5kms this is the best deal at the moment. The Prime Day deal lets you grab the Apple Watch SE for £189.05, which is a healthy £79.95 (30%) saving on its normal price.

Fitbit Charge 5

If you don’t have an iPhone but want an entry level tracker you should check out Amazon’s latest Fitbit Charge 5 deal. The Prime Day deal lets you grab the Fitbit Charge 5 for £94.05. That’s a rock solid £75.94 (45%) discount on its normal price. For your money you’ll get a discrete band form factor tracker with 6-months Premium Membership, which offers guide workouts and all the analytics you’ll need to get a new fitness regime off the ground.

Fitbit Versa 3

If you want a Fitbit, but prefer a more Apple Watch-like form factor you should check out this Versa 3 deal. The deal lets you get the Fitbit Versa 3 for £94.05, offering buyers a similar £75.94 (45%) saving on its regular price. For the money you get the same 6 months Premium membership, a larger touch screen and the advantage of an in built GPS for more accurate distance tracking.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro

The Fenix 6 Pro may be the previous generation in Garmin’s flagship fitness tracker line but at this price it’s an absolute steal. The latest Prime Day deal lets you grab the Fenix 6 Pro for £304.99. That’s a huge £295.00 (49%) saving on what it would normally cost you. For the money you’ll get best-in-class GPS tracking, week long battery life and one of the most developed pre and post workout analytics packages we’ve seen on a wearable.

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS

If you’re a mid level runner looking for a top tracker to improve your 5km times you’ll want to take advantage of this Forerunner 245 deal while stocks last. The Forerunner 245 is currently available for £169.99, which equates to a £130.00 (43%) saving. For the money you’ll get a running focussed sports watch that shares a lot of the same features as the Fenix 6, the only difference being it tracks less activities and isn’t quite as rugged.

Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
