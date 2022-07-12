Prime Day deal: You’ll struggle to find the Chromecast with Google TV at a better price

You can grab the Chromecast with Google TV streaming stick for just £29.98 thanks to this brilliant Prime Day 2022 deal.

The deal’s live now and lets you grab the Chromecast with Google TV for just £29.98, if you’re signed into Prime and apply for a promotional voucher. That’s a massive saving on the Chromecast with Google TV’s regular £59.99 price tag.

We’d thoroughly recommend grabbing the Chromecast with Google TV while stocks last. The streaming stick is one of best we’ve tested and a solid option for any buyer looking to improve their TV or monitor’s smart functionality.

The device scored 4.5/5 and earned a recommended badge when we reviewed it. Highlights include one of the best app libraries available on a streaming stick, a wonderfully intuitive UI, convenient physical remote and Google Assistant voice support.

The Chromecast with Google TV is a steal with this Prime Day deal Amazon

Save £30

£29.98 View Deal

If you want a one stop solution to let you easily stream Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime or more esoteric services like Shudder and Crunchyroll then this is the stick to get.

As editor-in-chief Alastair Stevenson noted in his Chromecast with Google TV review:

“If you’re using a TV that doesn’t have great app support, or want to use your PC monitor to stream content then the Chromecast with Google TV is a no brainer. It’s app offering is excellent and it’s controller is a great addition that makes navigating the new Google TV UI super easy.

“The new Google TV UI makes it quick and easy to see content from all your streaming services in one place, removing the need to jump between apps when hunting for something to watch.”

The Chromecast is one many products to get a hearty discount this Prime Day. We’ve seen awesome savings on everything from TVs to SSDs also appear. Make sure to follow our Prime Day 2022 live blog to stay on top of all the latest and greatest savings to be had.