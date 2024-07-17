Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Prime Day Deal: Sage’s Nespresso coffee machine just got even tastier

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

As Prime Day kicks off its second half, we’ve got an outstanding deal for the atypically classy Sage Nespresso coffee pod machine.

For its special Prime Day 2024 event, Amazon is selling the Sage Nespresso Creatista Plus for £265.05. That marks a 45% saving on the £479.95 RRP.

You probably wonder just how good some of these deals actually are. It’s a good instinct to have, and one we always try to adopt ourselves when sourcing these deals pieces.

On this occasion, you only have to go back to the beginning of March to understand what a bargain this is. Back then, we wrote up an outstanding deal on this very coffee machine, and how the price had dropped to £328.95.

We’ll do the maths for you: this Prime Day deal smashes that prior one by £64.

So what exactly is the Sage Nespresso Creatista Plus? It looks an awful lot like an espresso machine, but didn’t we mention pods in there somewhere?

It’s actually a bit of both. This is essentially a Nespresso pod machine, using those various coffee pods to brew coffee in a jiffy. However, unlike most such machines, this one includes a proper milk frother wand, so you can turn your speedy brew into a cappuccino or a flat white. Classy.

On top of the Sage Nespresso Creatista Plus you’ll find a handy high-res display that guides you through the various settings for your favourite beverage.

The machine also has a beautiful brushed stainless steel design, which makes it something you’ll want on your worktop even when you’re not churning out little hits of caffeine.

If you’re worried about a milky mess, the milk frother has an automatic purging system that ensures minimal clean up.

