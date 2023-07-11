Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime Day Deal: M1 MacBook Air is now outrageously cheap

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in need of a new laptop, now might just be the perfect time to shop. The MacBook Air M1 has plunged to just £779 in Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale. 

Shop today and you’ll save a good 22% on the M1-powered Apple laptop. That’s £220 off the original price while this Prime Day offer lasts. All you need to do is sign up for Prime (or claim your 30-day free trial) to access all of today’s incredible deals.

The MacBook Air M1 is a slim 13-inch laptop that launched in 2020. 

Save 22% on the MacBook Air with M1 chip

Save 22% on the MacBook Air with M1 chip

Amazon has slashed more than £200 off the price of the Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip this Prime Day. Shop today to get the slim laptop for just £779 instead of £999.

  • Amazon
  • Was £999
  • £779
View Deal

This model is powered by Apple’s own M1 CPU, offering a 3.5x performance boost over the previous generation Air while still using less power. 

The laptop has a vibrant Retina display and up to 18 hours of battery life for all-day use. It also runs Apple’s MacOS, making it the perfect device to use alongside an iPhone, iPad or any other Apple product. 

This particular model comes with 8GB of superfast unified memory, a 256GB SSD for storage and a backlit keyboard with sign-in support from Touch ID. 

“The MacBook Air M1 may be a couple of years old now, but the revolutionary M1 chip was so speedy to start with that it remains one of the faster chips on the market at this price point”, wrote editor Max Parker in our 5-star review of the MacBook. 

“This makes the M1-powered MacBook Air a superb option if you don’t fancy stretching your budget to bag yourself the newer M2 model”. 

MacBook Air M1 Keepa

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen the MacBook plunge to since its launch in 2020. 

Head to Amazon today to save £220 on the MacBook Air M1 while the Prime Day sale lasts and get the laptop for just £779 down from £999. 

Today’s Best Deals

You might like…

The Dead Space remake is too tempting at this price

The Dead Space remake is too tempting at this price

Gemma Ryles 39 mins ago
Prime Day’s taken an axe to the Apple Watch Ultra’s price tag

Prime Day’s taken an axe to the Apple Watch Ultra’s price tag

Hannah Davies 51 mins ago
This WEMAX Nova 4K Projector deal just won Prime Day

This WEMAX Nova 4K Projector deal just won Prime Day

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Every gamer needs to check out this Backbone One Prime Day deal

Every gamer needs to check out this Backbone One Prime Day deal

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
WEMAX’s 120-inch Projector Screen has been hit with a massive Prime Day discount

WEMAX’s 120-inch Projector Screen has been hit with a massive Prime Day discount

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Beef up your gaming set-up with this Razer Blade 14 price crash

Beef up your gaming set-up with this Razer Blade 14 price crash

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.