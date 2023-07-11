Prime Day Deal: M1 MacBook Air is now outrageously cheap

If you’re in need of a new laptop, now might just be the perfect time to shop. The MacBook Air M1 has plunged to just £779 in Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale.

The MacBook Air M1 is a slim 13-inch laptop that launched in 2020.

This model is powered by Apple’s own M1 CPU, offering a 3.5x performance boost over the previous generation Air while still using less power.

The laptop has a vibrant Retina display and up to 18 hours of battery life for all-day use. It also runs Apple’s MacOS, making it the perfect device to use alongside an iPhone, iPad or any other Apple product.

This particular model comes with 8GB of superfast unified memory, a 256GB SSD for storage and a backlit keyboard with sign-in support from Touch ID.

“The MacBook Air M1 may be a couple of years old now, but the revolutionary M1 chip was so speedy to start with that it remains one of the faster chips on the market at this price point”, wrote editor Max Parker in our 5-star review of the MacBook.

“This makes the M1-powered MacBook Air a superb option if you don’t fancy stretching your budget to bag yourself the newer M2 model”.

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen the MacBook plunge to since its launch in 2020.

