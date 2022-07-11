 large image

Prime Day coffee machine deals: Up to 65% off top performers

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

There’s nothing quite like a proper coffee. While we can all agree that proper coffee is anything but instant, there are loads of different ways to make it.

Do you want a proper Italian-style espresso? In which case, you could buy a bean-to-cup machine or a manual espresso machine and become your own barista. Prefer to have coffee on the go during the day? Well, a filter coffee machine is more like it. Or, do you just want convenience? In which case a pod machine makes more sense.

The good news is that there are a lot of deals for all types of coffee machine during Prime Day 2022. We’ve listed some of the best below.

Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but you don’t have to shell out for a yearly subscription, as you can get a free 30-day trial. Sign up for that now, and you can take advantage of all the deals without having to spend a penny.

Creatista Plus deal image

Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage

The Sage Creatista Uno is one of the best Nespresso machines that we’ve reviewed. We loved the way that it combines a traditional Nespresso machine with proper (automated) milk frothing into a jug. It meant that you could have the convenience of a Nespresso machine but the ability to pour milk like a professional barista.

The Nespresso Creatista Plus is the step-up from the coffee machine that we reviewed. It has all of the same features, but an LCD screen for selecting options and milk frothing type based on the drink, such as a flat white. That makes this coffee machine even easier to use.

One of the more expensive Nespresso machines, Amazon is slicing 46% off the normal price, so you can pick this machine up for just £259.99.

Save 46% on the Sage Creatista Plus Nespresso machine and get this coffee machine for just £259.99 on Prime Day.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus

Using a completely different type of capsule to the original Nespresso machines, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus is a new way of making coffee. Here, the focus isn’t on espresso shots (although the machine can make them), but on larger mugs of coffee.

Cleverly, the machine reads the barcode on the capsule, which tells it how long to pour for and how the capsule should be spun, as the Nespresso Vertuo Plus uses centrifugal force for brewing. The result is a cup of coffee unlike anything you’ve tasted before, and our go-to machine for a cup of coffee in the morning.

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is the original Vertuo machine. It has a large water tank and a fancy motorised lift that lifts up (and down) at the touch of a button. It can do everything that the newer Vertuo Next can do, except use the larger Pour-Over capsules.

This is a feature we’d happily overlook with Amazon offering the Nespresso Vertuo Plus for just £69.99, a 65% price cut.

Save 65% on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus this Prime Day, with the machine available for just £69.99.

De’Longhi Scultura

It’s not a machine that we’ve reviewed, but the De’Longhi Scultura has good user reviews and it does something that’s not commonly available elsewhere: gives you a manual espresso-making experience in a small, well-priced machine.

Get your finely ground coffee, tamp it into place, and the Scultura can make espresso for you, giving you similar to results as to a proper coffee shop.

Fancy adding milk? There’s a steamer wand on hand, so you can froth your milk and pour it. With a little practice, you can even pour latte art and pour professional-looking coffee.

On Prime Day, the Scultura is available for just £134.99, down from its list price of £229.99.

