Prime Day bundle: Get a Kindle, case and one year of Amazon Kids Plus for £54.99

Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

It’s Prime Day today and if you still haven’t picked anything up in the annual Amazon sale, this deal could change your mind. Amazon has dropped the price of its Kindle Kids Edition bundle by 45% until midnight. 

This bundle, which consists of a Kindle, a colourful case and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, usually costs £99.99. Today, you can bag the e-reader bundle for just £54.99 – that’s a £45 saving. You don’t have long to decide, though – the sale ends at midnight. 

Deal: Get a Kindle, case and one year of Amazon Kids Plus for £54.99 (was £99.99) 

The Amazon Kindle Kids Edition is essentially the 10th Gen Kindle designed with young readers in mind. Features include a black and white glare-free display, weeks of battery life and no games, ads or anything else that could distract from the story. 

The e-reader comes with one year of Amazon Kids Plus, which gives kids access to over one thousand popular titles, including Harry Potter, Geek Girl, Billionaire Boy and more. It also includes the Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder tools to improve their reading skills and help them to understand challenging words. 

There’s support for Audible and a two-year guarantee. The Kindle also comes with a rainbow case to protect it. 

Home Technology Editor David Ludlow gave the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition four and a half stars in our review: 

“Although the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition is effectively a regular Kindle with a case for a bit more, that bit more is well worth the extra £20 to £30 that you’ll pay. With access to more than 1000 books for free, plus whatever you’ve already bought on Kindle, proper child protection controls and a quibble-free two-year accidental damage guarantee, this is an eReader that works brilliantly with kids. And, with the option for children to look up difficult words as they go, they can learn as they read, enhancing their vocabulary”. 

Deal: Get a Kindle, case and one year of Amazon Kids Plus for £54.99 (was £99.99) 

If you’re looking for a way to get the kids reading this summer, this Amazon Kindle bundle is an excellent choice. Visit Amazon today to save 45% on the bundle and pick up the e-reader for just £54.99.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.
author icon

