Prime Day Air Fryer Deals: The top air fryer savings we’ve spotted

It’s the second and final day of Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, which means it’s your last chance to snap up those last minute bargains.

If you’re yet to commit to an air fryer or you’re looking to upgrade to a shiny new model, then now is a great time to shop as we’ve seen some huge savings on some of our favourite air fryers this Prime Day.

With a variety of appliances seeing a price drop, there’s guaranteed to be an air fryer that best suits your household’s needs. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a selection of the top air fryer deals this Prime Day below.

Be sure to also follow our Best Prime Day Deals 2024 live blog to view our selection of the best offers available across more tech and home appliances.

Ninja Double Stack XL

Ninja never lets us down with its variety of air fryers and the latest Double Stack XL is no exception. The five-star rated kitchen appliance boasts four independent cooking levels and a whopping 9.5-litre capacity yet takes up half the counter space as a typical dual-zone air fryer. Now just £209.99, if you have a big family to cater for then this is the device for you.

The space-saving Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer is 22% cheaper this Prime Day Save a whopping 22% on the Ninja Double Stack XL this Prime Day. The 5-star air fryer is now just £209.99 on Amazon, saving you £60 on the compact, high-capacity appliance. Amazon

Was £269.99

£209.99 View Deal

Tefal Dual Zone 8-in-1

If you’re looking for a versatile air fryer that can cater for both single and larger portions without fuss, then the Tefal Dual Zone 8-in-1 is a great choice. With two different sized drawers, you can either use the smaller one for a single portion or use both to simultaneously cook an entire meal. Now under £100, this is a trusty air fryer that would work well in any household.

The Tefal 8-in-1 air fryer is under £100 in the Prime Day sale Cater for the entire family with minimal hassle and for less, thanks to this deal on the Tefal 8-in-1 Dual Zone air fryer. Amazon

Was £179.99

Now £99.99 View Deal

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone

We love the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer. A beast of a machine, it boasts a generous 9.5-litre capacity, split between two drawers, with each compartment able to be controlled individually or simultaneously. As Prime Members can get the air fryer for just £159.99, this is certainly a deal not to be missed.

The five-star Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer is just £159.99 in the Prime Day sale Take the hassle out of dinner time with the Ninja Foodi Maxi Dual Zone air fryer, which is just £159.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Amazon

Was £249.99

Now £159.99 View Deal

Cosori Air Fryer

If you need a trusty air fryer that doesn’t break the bank then you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the Cosori Air Fryer. Its 5.5-litre capacity is perfect for smaller households and, thanks to 13 pre-set cooking functions, the air fryer is capable of making a wide range of different meals. At just £49.99, the Cosori Air Fryer is at its lowest ever price.

Save 55% on the popular Cosori air fryer Get the 5.5-litre Cosori air fryer for just £49.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, which is a massive £60 off its RRP. Amazon

Was £109.99

Now £49.99 View Deal

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US: