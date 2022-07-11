 large image

Prime Day Echo deals: The top Echo offers available now

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Amazon’s annual 48-hour sale is nearly upon us, bringing with it loads of savings across a range of brands – including the company’s own Echo smart devices. Here are the best early Amazon Echo deals we’ve spotted so far this Prime Day

Prime Day is one of the best dates to nab a deal from Amazon with the other, of course, being the infamous Black Friday sales. However, if you’re looking to save some money in the summer, there are few events that offer better value for money – especially when it comes to Amazon’s own Echo speakers and smart displays. 

Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you need to drop money on a subscription. Amazon currently offers a 30-day free trial, so current Prime members and new members alike can take advantage of the offers below. You’ll also get perks like free Premium delivery and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music while your membership lasts. 

Read on to discover all of the best Amazon Echo deals available right now… 

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) volume control ring

Echo Dot (4th generation)

With the 4th generation, Amazon gave the Echo Dot a updated design and improved audio, making it the best option if you’re looking for a small speaker to take control of all of your smart devices.

“With its new spherical design, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) is a far more interesting-looking product than the old model, better able to slip into your home without standing out for the wrong reasons”, wrote home technology editor David Ludlow in our 4.5 star review.

“While there’s nothing new about what Alexa can do on this model, Amazon has boosted the audio quality so the occasional bit of music is pretty good and voice replies are really easy to understand. If you’ve got the previous model there’s little reason to upgrade, but for those looking for a new small smart speaker, this is the model to buy”.

Amazon has slashed a huge 60% off the price of the Echo Dot this Prime Day, meaning you can get it for just £19.99 instead of the usual £49.99.

Echo Dot (4th generation) deal

Echo Dot (4th generation) deal

Save £30 on the Echo Dot (4th generation) when you pick the smart speaker up for £19.99 instead of £49.99 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

  • Amazon
  • Save 60%
  • £19.99
View Deal
Prime day echo dot 4th gen

Two Echo Dots (4th generation) with smart plug

If you like the idea of kitting your home out with a couple of Echo Dots, this deal on two speakers and a Meross smart plug is a fantastic way to upgrade your smart home at a discount.

Get the two Dots and the smart plug for just £42.98 and save £75.99 this Prime Day.

Snatch up two Echo Dots for under £50

Snatch up two Echo Dots for under £50

The 4th-Generation Echo Dot has just seen a massive price slash, and this bundle lets you pick up two and a Meross Smart Plug for only £42.98.

  • Amazon
  • Save £75.99 with this bundle
  • Just £42.98 for three products
View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Kids Tiger
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Echo Dot Kids (4th generation) 

Amazon has also discounted the Kids version of the Echo Dot, meaning you can now pick one up for just £24.99 while stocks last. That’s a 58% saving on the usually £59.99 family-oriented smart speaker.

“A funky overhaul to the Echo Dot, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Kids Panda or Tiger exteriors look fantastic and will appeal to younger kids”, wrote David Ludlow in our 4.5 star review of the Echo Dot Kids.

“Excellent parental controls, combined with a worry-free guarantee and a year’s subscription to Kids+ makes this well worth an extra £10 over the standard model”.

Echo Dot Kids (4th generation) deal

Echo Dot Kids (4th generation) deal

Looking for a smart speaker with parental controls? The Echo Dot Kids (4th generation) is just £24.99 this Prime Day. That’s £35 off the usual £59.99 price.

  • Amazon
  • Save 58%
  • £24.99
View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th Generation) alarm set

Echo Dot with Clock (4th generation)

Another 4.5 star smart speaker, the Echo Dot with Clock comes with the addition of an LCD display so you can see the time, timers and the temperature at a quick glance.

“Effectively an Echo Dot, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th Generation) adds an LCD display to the front so that you can see the time, view timers and get the current temperature. Is this add-on worth an extra £10? Yes, if you could do with a clock in a room and don’t want to have to upgrade to one of the smart displays”, wrote David Ludlow.

Pick up the Echo Dot with Clock (4th Generation) today for just £29.99 to save half on the smart speaker.

Echo Dot with Clock (4th generation) deal

Echo Dot with Clock (4th generation) deal

Save half on the Echo Dot with Clock (4th generation) when you pick it up this Prime Day for £29.99. That’s £30 off the usually £59.99 smart speaker.

  • Amazon
  • Save 50%
  • £29.99
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) alarms

Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) 

Finally, we have the Echo Show 5 (2nd generation). The Echo Show 5 combines the Alexa smarts from the Echo Dot with a 5-inch display, allowing you to watch Netflix and Prime Video and join video calls from your Echo device, though we found it functioned particularly well as a bedside alarm clock.

The 2nd generation Echo Show 5 is just £34.99 this Prime Day. That’s over half off the Amazon smart display.

Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) deal

Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) deal

The Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) is now just £34.99 down from £74.99. That’s £40 off the Amazon smart display.

  • Amazon
  • Save 53%
  • £34.99
View Deal

