Prime Day Camera Deals: Huge savings on Mirrorless, action cams and drones

Prime Day has officially started and that means it’s time to start ticking off your summer wish list. If you’re in the market for a new camera, now is a fantastic time to shop. Here are some of the best camera deals we’ve seen on Amazon so far.

If you’re out of the loop on Prime Day, it’s essentially Amazon’s biggest annual sale (alongside Black Friday, of course). The 48-hour event is packed with deals across an array of tech from smartphones and laptops to consoles and cameras.

There is one catch to bagging these bargains and that is that you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of them. Thankfully, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial to new members, so you can try the service out at no cost this Prime Day. You’ll also get access to perks like Premium delivery and Amazon Prime Video – just don’t forget to cancel your membership at the end of the month if you’re not interested in keeping it.

We’re rounded up all the best value camera deals live on Amazon and listed them in this handy guide. Scroll down to find all the discounts on mirrorless cameras, action cams and drones worth your attention this Prime Day. If you’re interested in more deals jump over to our Prime Day 2022 live blog where we’re detailing all the best savings we’ve spotted in real-time.

Panasonic Lumix S5

The Lumix S5 is a mirrorless camera from Panasonic. The camera features a 24-megapixel full frame CMOS sensor with Dual Native ISO for flexibility in low light conditions.

It’s also great for video with support for 4K/60p recording.

You can save £312 on the Panasonic Lumix S5 this Prime Day, as Amazon has dropped the price of the mirrorless camera from £1,801.60 to just £1,489 for limited time only.

Save over £300 on the Panasonic Lumix S5 The Panasonic Lumix S5 has dropped to just £1,489 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. That’s a £312 saving on the full frame mirrorless camera. Amazon

Was £1,801.60

£1,489 View Deal

DJI Mini 2 Fly More combo

The DJI Mini 2 is a small consumer drone with a 12-megapixel camera offering 4K video support and a 3-axis mechanical gimbal for smooth footage.

“I can’t remember the last time I had so much fun testing out a product – the DJI Mini 2 is a blast to use, and the simplicity of the accompanying DJI Fly app means that you can pull off incredible shots with ease”, wrote buyers’ advice editor Thomas Deehan in our review.

“The jump to 4K makes this newer model a must-have upgrade over the Mavic Mini, even if the price is a bit more of a hurdle this time around. For vloggers, amateur photographers and video enthusiasts, DJI has created the best entry-level drone out there”.

The DJI Mini 2 fly More combo includes the drone and everything you need to get started for just £449. That’s a £130 – or 22% – saving on the usual £579 price tag.

20% off the DJI Mini 2 Fly More combo Amazon has slashed 22% off the DJI Mini 2 Fly More combo in its Prime Day sale. Shop now to get the drone bundle for just £449 and save £130. Amazon

Was £579

£449 View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle

The GoPro Hero 8 Black is a pocket-sized action camera with a 12-megapixel sensor capable of capturing 4K video. Key features here include HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilisation, TimeWarp 2.0 time lapse, Night Lapse Video and HDR.

This bundle also comes with protective housing to protect the camera from mud and water, along with an extra battery and a carrying case.

The GoPro Hero 8 bundle has plummeted from £329.99 to £229.99 this Prime Day, offering £100 – or 30% – in savings.

30% off the GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle Save £100 on the GoPro Hero 8 bundle this Prime Day. The camera, extra battery, protective housing and carry case usually go for £329.99, but have dropped to £229.99 in the sale. Amazon

Save 30% View Deal

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II

Another mirrorless shooter from Panasonic, the Lumix GH5 II is a fantastic camera that was awarded 4.5/5 stars from Sam Kieldsen in our review.

The GH5 II is designed for video creation, with a 20.3-megapixel sensor for 4K 30fps video, 5-axis dual image stabilisation, 12 stops of dynamic range with V-LOG L and support for wireless live streaming.

If you’ve been eyeing up the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II now is a great time to get it. The mirrorless camera has been discounted from £1,349 to £1,299 for a £50 saving.