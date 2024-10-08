Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime Big Deal Days Live 2024: The best offers from Amazon’s sale

The 2024 iteration of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is now upon us and we’re working to bring you the best deals from the event, right here.

Much like the longer-running Prime Day event that took place in July, Prime Big Deal Days is only available to those who have an active Amazon Prime membership. For those who aren’t already signed up, you’re in luck – Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial which means that on top of getting access to all the ongoing deals, you’ll also be able to make use of super-fast delivery and Amazon’s excellent video streaming service, Prime Video.

Sign up to Amazon Prime

For those who don’t want to wait until Black Friday to get their end-of-year shopping done, Prime Big Deal Days offers a great opportunity to bag several bargains, particularly on Amazon’s own brand products. Whether you want a Kindle for the reader in your life, or an Alexa-powered Echo speaker for a smart home enthusiast, these products currently have major discounts that are likely to be better than what you’ll find during Black Friday. If history has taught us anything, it’s that Amazon prefers to save its biggest price cuts for its Prime-oriented sales.

The one issue with these events is that Amazon drops a truly mind-bending amount of deals to the point where, if you’re approaching it all without any idea of what’s actually worth buying then it can get quite overwhelming. Luckily for our readers, that’s where we come in. Right now, the team is hard at work, scouring the sale and using our tech expertise to locate the deals that are actually worth your attention. Once they’ve been spotted, those top-level deals will then feature in the live blog just below.

With all that in mind, make sure to keep this page bookmarked throughout Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale to avoid missing out on any highlights.

Live Blog

Thomas Deehan

Nothing starts the day better than a proper cup of coffee, boasting rich flavours and frothy milk for a soothing sip. All of that can be yours with the luxurious Nespresso Creatista Plus coffee machine, which has plummeted from its original price of £479.95. now going for only £265.05 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Thomas Deehan

Even though they do have a successor on the market, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still a teriffic pair of headphones that are arguably worth picking up instead given that they can fold up (making them more portable), and at just £179.99 they are far more affordable too.

Thomas Deehan

The envy of many an iPhone user, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now going for a much cheaper price than before, making this the best time to pick one up. The 512GB model, originally £1349, is now just £1049 in Amazon's sale.

