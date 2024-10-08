Prime Big Deal Days Live 2024: The best offers from Amazon’s sale
The 2024 iteration of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is now upon us and we’re working to bring you the best deals from the event, right here.
Much like the longer-running Prime Day event that took place in July, Prime Big Deal Days is only available to those who have an active Amazon Prime membership. For those who aren’t already signed up, you’re in luck – Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial which means that on top of getting access to all the ongoing deals, you’ll also be able to make use of super-fast delivery and Amazon’s excellent video streaming service, Prime Video.
For those who don’t want to wait until Black Friday to get their end-of-year shopping done, Prime Big Deal Days offers a great opportunity to bag several bargains, particularly on Amazon’s own brand products. Whether you want a Kindle for the reader in your life, or an Alexa-powered Echo speaker for a smart home enthusiast, these products currently have major discounts that are likely to be better than what you’ll find during Black Friday. If history has taught us anything, it’s that Amazon prefers to save its biggest price cuts for its Prime-oriented sales.
The one issue with these events is that Amazon drops a truly mind-bending amount of deals to the point where, if you’re approaching it all without any idea of what’s actually worth buying then it can get quite overwhelming. Luckily for our readers, that’s where we come in. Right now, the team is hard at work, scouring the sale and using our tech expertise to locate the deals that are actually worth your attention. Once they’ve been spotted, those top-level deals will then feature in the live blog just below.
With all that in mind, make sure to keep this page bookmarked throughout Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale to avoid missing out on any highlights.
Nothing starts the day better than a proper cup of coffee, boasting rich flavours and frothy milk for a soothing sip. All of that can be yours with the luxurious Nespresso Creatista Plus coffee machine, which has plummeted from its original price of £479.95. now going for only £265.05 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Who says you need to spend a ton of money to get a great TV? Amazon's just dropped a bonanza of a deal on Toshiba's 43-inch, 4K QLED TV, letting you enjoy richer colours and contrast for the new low price of just £179.
Even though its had plenty of competition from the likes of Apple and Samsung, Garmin is still the go-to brand when it comes to premium running watches. While the high-end Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar (which has up to 37 days of battery life) went for £829.99 at launch, it can now be yours for the much cheaper price of £564.99.
The Apple Pencil USB-C is a must-buy for any iPad user who likes to draw/doodle, particularly when it's going for just £64 (down from £79).
The super sleek Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have been given a major discount for the Big Deal Days sale. Previously going for £299.95, those same earbuds can be picked up now for just £229.95.
OnePlus is among the most underrated Android brands out there, but if you're on the lookout for a capable handset at a price that doesn't break the bank then the OnePlus 12R for just £449 is an instant bargain.
The Samsung Odyssey 49-inch gaming monitor is now down to £854.05, from £1,399.99. That's an incredible 39% saving
The 43-inch Amazon Fire TV can be had for only £229.99, that's a huge 43% saving!
The Shark Corded Upright Vacuum is now just £124.45, that's a whopping 46% saving in the Big Deal Days sale
The Echo Pop is a massive 56% off in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, now just £19.99
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat has been reduced heavily down to £146.99, from £219.99, that's a massive 33% saving
The Fitbit Charge 6 is now 23% off at £108.30 in Amazon's sale, down from £139.99
This Amazon Basics SDXC Memory Card is now available for just £7.89, down from £10.73 which is a huge 26% saving
The 5 star rated Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer is now 22% off at only £209.99, down from £269.99
The Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Laptop has had a 20% reduction in price, down to £399 from £499
This NETTA Dehumidifier is a bargain in Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, and is now just £99.99.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones are going cheap for Amazon's Big Deal Days, and are now just £179.99.
Save 25% on an Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is now just £599 for Amazon's Big Deal Days Sale.
This Hisense 43-inch 4K Smart TV is now 47% off at just £229, down from £429 in Amazon's Big Deal Days Sale
Amazon's Alexa compatible smart plugs are now a bargain thanks to Big Deal Days. Originally £24.99, these plugs are now £11.99 each.
Down from £49.99, this Russel Hobbs Iron is an absolute steal at just £16.99.
Amazon's Echo Dot with Philips Hue light bulb is now £27.99, down from £40.99 that's a massive 59% saving
This Sonos Ray Soundbar has had its price slashed for Amazon's Big Deal Days. Act fast to grab this amazing soundbar for just £148.99.
The Ninja Foodi Stay Sharp knife block has received a 38% discount over at Amazon. It was £169.99, now down to just £104.99
This Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV has had a whopping 25% knocked off it's price in the Amazon sale, now just £179, down from £239.
The ever popular Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air-Fryer is 33% down from it's retail price of £239.99, now just £159.99
The Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum cleaner is 42% off in Amazon's Big Deal Days sale. No only £249.99, down from £429.99
The 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick has been massively discounted for Amazon's Big Deal Days. Originally £59.99, this streaming stick is now just £39.99
Amazon's Fire TV has been given a massive 44% discount, it's now just £139.99, down from £249.99
Act fast to grab the New Ring Battery Video Doorbell for just £59.99, an incredible 40% saving!
Amazon has slashed the price of this Anker MagGo power bank by a whopping 71%! Act now to grab this portable charger for just £19.99.
The Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush has had its price decimated for Amazon's Big Deal Days, and is now just £36.99.
Amazon has slashed the price of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 by 22% for Big Deal Days, making them just £179!
Even though they do have a successor on the market, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still a teriffic pair of headphones that are arguably worth picking up instead given that they can fold up (making them more portable), and at just £179.99 they are far more affordable too.
The envy of many an iPhone user, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now going for a much cheaper price than before, making this the best time to pick one up. The 512GB model, originally £1349, is now just £1049 in Amazon's sale.