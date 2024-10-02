Prime Big Deal Days has started early with this Fire TV Stick bargain

Simplify your TV experience and get instant access to your favourite streaming apps with just your voice with the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is currently at its lowest ever price at just £16.99. Considering that’s a massive 65% off its usual RRP, we’d seriously recommend snapping this deal up before it goes.

Alternatively US customers can get the Fire TV Stick for just $19.99 which is a massive $20 off its usual price tag.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is at its lowest ever price Simplify your TV watching experience for a bargain with the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. Now just £16.99, this is the lowest we’ve seen the Fire TV Stick go for. Amazon

Was £44.99

Now £16.99 View Deal

Setting up the Amazon Fire TV Stick is seamless and takes a matter of minutes. Simply plug the Fire Stick directly into your TV’s HDMI port, follow the on-screen instructions and you’re ready to start streaming from your favourite platforms.

Navigating through the Fire TV Stick is intuitive too as you can easily download and search through multiple streaming services, live channels and apps to find exactly what you want to watch.

While the included remote is easy to use thanks to its clearly labelled buttons, you can go one step further and use your voice to find what you’re looking for. Press and hold the Voice button and ask Alexa to quickly find and launch your desired content.

If you have a compatible soundbar or home audio system then you’ll also benefit from Dolby Atmos audio on select titles across popular apps including Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Plus, offering you an immersive audio experience.

The Fire TV Stick doesn’t just let you stream TV series and films. In fact, you can check the weather, stream music and if you have compatible video doorbells or security cameras you can even check in on live feeds, right from your sofa.

We gave the Fire TV Stick a four-star rating, with AV Editor Kob Monney concluding you should buy the appliance “if you want an efficient, accessible streaming stick” that helps “finding content you like, as well as discovering new films and shows easier than before.”

If you need an easier way to stream your favourite shows and films on your TV, without spending too much money in the process then you’d be hard-pressed to find a better solution than this £16.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick.