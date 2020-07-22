Currys PC World has knocked nearly 50% off the Amazon Echo 3rd Gen via its eBay storefront, letting you bag the best smart speaker on the market for just £49.99 as opposed to £89.99.

Whether you’re looking for a smart assistant for your home office, or just a solid home speaker to listen to music on, the Amazon Echo 3rd Gen has you covered on all fronts.

With a more eye-catching design and robust speaker system over its predecessor, Amazon’s finally managed to make the perfect all-rounder smart speaker we’ve been waiting for.

Receiving a well earned 5/5 rating here at Trusted Reviews, we surmised: “trying to work out if the Echo was worth buying used to be more difficult: the speaker sounded better than a Dot, but it wasn’t as good as a Plus, despite being cheaper than a Plus. Today, the job is far easier: you get the same decent, mid-range audio here as you do on the Plus, but you save £50.”

One of our few hang-ups was that if you were on a tight budget, the Echo Dot 3rd Gen might offer better value for money, but now that you can buy the Amazon Echo 3rd Gen for the same RRP as the Dot, it’s a no brainer.

Plus, if you’re interested in establishing a proper smart home set-up, then the Amazon Echo is a great place to start. Once you have the smart speaker up and running, you can use it to control a whole host of devices including Philips Hue lighting and Hive smart thermostats.

There’s even a new feature to help you out if you’re missing the general ambience of sitting in an office. Simply say “Alexa, open office sounds” and you’ll be greeted with background chitter chatter and the occasional hum of a nearby printer. I hate to say it, but it’s surprisingly therapeutic.

There’s no indication of how long the offer will be available for, so if you do fancy picking up the best smart speaker around while it’s on the cheap, the time to pounce is now.

