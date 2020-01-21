Today is your last chance to make the most of this £120 discount on the 50-inch Samsung RU7020 4K Smart TV.

AO’s clearance sale ends at midnight, making this your last opportunity to make the most of some exceptional discounts, including the massive £120 price cut on this Samsung TV.

Samsung RU7020 TV Deal Samsung UE50RU7020 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR10+ and Apple TV App The budget friendly 4K Smart TV from Samsung, this set-up still packs an impressive display with competent 4K upscaling, an easy to use smart hub interface for all your streaming apps.

Already geared as one of Samsung’s more affordable 4K TV set-ups, you can now get the 50-inch RU7020 beauty for just £329, down from £449 in the AO clearance sale.

A nifty little set-up that is bound to impress, especially given all its capable of at such a low price point, the Samsung RU7020’s only real give away that this is a budget 4K TV is its basic plastic exterior, which we dually noted still manages to feel sleek and carefully designed even given the stripped back look.

It also comes packing with an abundance of features that ensure a brilliant picture, which, really, should be at the forefront of your mind when it comes to purchasing a TV. Even in the lower price bracket, there’s no need to settle for a substandard viewing experience.

Boasting 4K upscaling, it goes without saying the RU7020 also handles native 4K content like a champ with its 4K Ultra HD display and HDR10+ technology. Deeming its upscaling of up to 1080p resolution as “generally very effective,” the RU7020 is a dab hand at producing level colour consistently, as well as picking out details and finding a good contrast balance for an overall authentic picture.

Complete with Samsung’s Smart Hub, you can bring all your on demand streaming services into one easy to use interface and customise your favourite apps for quick access for that next binge-watching sesh.

Need convincing this is the TV for you? In our 9 out 10 review, we stated, “Samsung’s cheapest 4K TV is, in its own way, just as impressive as its most expensive.” Feature packed with a stunning picture to boot, it’s almost difficult to see why you’d feel the need to spend more money elsewhere, though we do note the need for investing in a soundbar or speaker to bolster its lacking sound – but that’s sort of to be expected when it comes to streamlined TV set-ups.

Slashed in price by £120 until the end of today, pick up the Samsung 50-inch RU7020 4K Smart TV for only £329 in the AO clearance sale.

