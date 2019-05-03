Prepare for lightspeed, the Millennium Falcon’s on offer in this one-day LEGO Star Wars Sale

Who hasn’t wanted to own the Millennium Falcon in LEGO form at some point or another? Well now’s your chance, with a Get £50 off the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon LEGO set and get to building this movie to life.

Build this classic Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set – inspired by its Solo: A Star Wars Story design – and travel outer space with six included mini figures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi’ra, plus Lando Calrissian and Quay Tolsite.

The set comes equipped with a two mini figure cockpit with a detachable canopy, two spring-loaded shooters, a sensor dish, ramp, rotating top and bottom laser turrets with two mini figure seats, opening hull plates, as well as a Kessel droid and DD-BD droid.

The ridiculous amount of features might seem a little overwhelming on paper, but that’s exactly what’s exciting about it and what helps to make this model look just as sleek as the legendary Falcon you see in the movie.

Tried and tested by our Trusted Reviews experts “Overall this is a nice build, with plenty of play to be had. It’s one of those builds that creeps up on you – you don’t feel like you’ve made much progress and then suddenly it’s finished. One thing that might bug people is the slight gaps between those hinged top sections. But this is LEGO, not a scale model, so accept that and enjoy it”

Another reason to really appreciate this model is the fact that this Amazon deal is such a steal. While LEGO maybe an ever growing and changing toy that has lived on through both children and adults for some 70+ years, one thing remains the same – its expensive – so finding a deal like this one is just something you simply do not want to miss out on.

