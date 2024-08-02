Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prep for the Premier League with this Sky Sports discount

Chris Smith

For football fans, the month column ticking into August means only one thing; the return of the Premier League. This Sky Stream deal gets you Sky Sports on the cheap and gets you ready from the Premier League.

Head on over to Sky right now and you’ll get Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment, Netflix with Ads and a Sky Stream puck for just £43 a month. That’s a £9 saving on the usual price of £52.

You will have to sign up for a 24 month contract to snag this deal, but the savings make it worth it for on-tap access to Sky Sports throughout the Premier League season.

You’ll get all nine Sky Sports channels with Sky Sports promising 50% more sport at no extra cost this year, via Sky Sports+. Across the channel line-up, there’ll be 1,400 live football games over the course of the season, plus F1, golf majors, tennis majors, top notch darts, and England cricket.

The great thing about Sky Stream is the completely stress-free set-up. There’s no installation needed, as you can just plug and play via the HDMI cable in your television set. So, no need to have a dish installed. It’s great for people who rent or don’t want that unsightly satellite screwed to their house.

We’re big fans of the bundle that’s on offer here as it pretty much covers all of your bases. With Sky Entertainment, you’ll get Sky Atlantic, which is the home of House of the Dragon, which is about to close off the second series.

You’ll also have access to Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Nature, and Sky Documentaries. Outside that umbrella you get Eurosport, Comedy Central, MTV and National Geographic. Discovery+ is bundled in too. As for Netflix, well you’ll get the Basic with Ads subscription bundled in and, if you already have an account, you can bring your profile with you. Happy days.

As for Sky Stream, our reviewer was a big fan of the accessible content via the SkyOS interface and stable streaming performance. In awarding a 4.5 star review, he concluded: “The content is the star of the show, and now you can plug it into whatever screen you prefer.”

