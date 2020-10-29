Pre-ordered a PS5? Bag another DualSense on the cheap with this deal

There’s not even a month to go until the next-generation of consoles arrive and if you’ve already got your PS5 pre-order locked in then this saving might just interest you.

While this isn’t the biggest saving out there, this offer from Boss Deals on eBay does get you a brand-new DualSense controller for the PS5 for 7% less than the RRP. Considering the thing isn’t even out yet, that’s pretty good going and one of the lowest prices around currently (although it was cheaper at Smyths at one point).

Deal: PS5 DualSense Controller for just £55.99 (use code POPUPOCT20 at the checkout)

With this deal you can bag the DualSense controller for £55.99, a few quid off the RRP price of £59.99 you’ll see on other sites like Amazon and Game.

Of course, this controller isn’t really out yet so you’ll be pre-ordering for delivery on November 12. Interestingly, Sony seems to be shipping out accessories for the new console a week before its actual 19 November date, so you’ll likely have this controller in your hands before the console itself. Think that’s strange? Well, so do we.

DualSense looks to be a huge upgrade over the outgoing DualShock 4 which shipped with the PS4. It’s bigger, more futuristic looking and has a load of clever never haptic features to immerse you further into the game (we hope, anyway). It has an integrated speaker, the lightbar has been shifted to the front and there’s a new Create button and motion sensor too. The new adaptive triggers also look to be an excellent addition.

Oh, and it charges via USB-C – a handy upgrade over the older micro USB standard used previously.

Currently, the controller is only available in a single colourway, which matches the console with a black and white finish. We like it, but would love to see an all-black version join the party at some point in the near future. If you’re hyped for PS5, check out our unboxing of the huge console.

