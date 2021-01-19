Ahead of its release, you can still bag a deal on the upcoming Super Mario 3D World port for Nintendo Switch, letting you get the game with a steelbook case for just £42.29 when you use the code PURCHASE10.

Available via Boss Deals’ eBay store, this is the lowest price available for the game, so if you want to dive into some terrific platforming action on the cheap, then be sure to use the code before it expires on January 22.

Deal: Get Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for just £42.29 (use code PURCHASE10)

Let’s face it, unless you’re a die hard Nintendo fan, chances are that you skipped the Wii U during its time on the shelves and as a result, likely missed out on Super Mario 3D World too. This entry into the iconic Super Mario series is still worth playing today, which is handy because Nintendo’s porting the game to the Switch for a whole new generation of gamers.

Similar in style to Super Mario 3D Land on the Nintendo 3DS, 3D World takes that aesthetic and expands upon it with larger levels and an entire campaign that can be played in up to 4-play co-op.

Unlike the original Wii U version, this Switch port comes with online multiplayer, so you’ll still be able to enjoy the game with your friends online while we’re all stuck indoors.

Gamers can choose one of four familiar faces to play as: Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad. What separates this from any previous Super Mario titles however is the abundance of new power-ups that Mario and the gang can use in their quest to stop Bowser, most notable of which is the cat costume.

That’s right, the power-up that started the fandom surrounding Cat Mario and Cat Peach, just pick up the Cat Bell and you’ll be able to pounce, scale the walls and more as you traverse 3D World’s countless stages.

Deal: Get Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for just £42.29 (use code PURCHASE10)

For this port however, there is an extra mode not found in the original game: Bowser’s Fury. In this add-on, you’ll team up with Baby Bowser to search Lake Lapcat for Cat Shines. Watch out though, Bowser’s in a bad mood and he can turn up at any moment to wreak havoc.

Super Mario 3D World was already an easy game to recommend, but if you haven’t played the game before and are looking to buy the Nintendo Switch version then this is the best deal to go for.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.