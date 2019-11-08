This pre-Black Friday iPhone XS price drop is not to be missed

Mobiles.co.uk is offering an unmissable tariff for the iPhone XS, allowing you to pay just £80 across a 24 month period for 30GB of data with the iPhone XS handset.

With the arrival of the iPhone 11 family, Mobiles.co.uk has docked the price of its 64GB iPhone XS from its original SIM-free price point of £999 to £949. Paying just £35 a month for 30GB of data, as well as an upfront cost of £189 when using our exclusive TRUSTED10 discount code to take a tenner off the upfront costs, you’re only looking at a ridiculous £3.33 a month for your data allowance.

Best Early Black Friday iPhone XS Deal Apple iPhone XS, 64GB - O2 - 30GB of Data and Unlimited Minutes and Calls. Use TRUSTED10 A stonking great deal, enjoy a fantastic allowance every month on the stunning iPhone XS with 5.8 inch OLED display, dual camera package and the A12 Bionic chip. Take £10 off the £199 upfront cost with our exclusive code.

How does this work? Well, when you consider your total cost across the 24-month period is £1039, subtract the cost of the handset itself, valued at £949 and the £10 you save off the upfront costs (usually £199), your 30GB tariff is setting you back just £3.33 a month, which sounds almost too ridiculous to be true – and that’s why it’s one not to be missed.

Of course, whether or not the iPhone XS is a decent phone should also come into the equation. Regardless of a great value tariff, if the phone isn’t for you, its all a little bit, pointless, isn’t it? However, when it comes to smartphones, Apple does really know what its doing.

Receiving a 4 out of 5 star rating from yours truly, the XS saw the unveiling of its shiny gold variant, making for an even more attractive phone, partnered with the 5.8-inch HDR OLED display, which truly offers bright, crisp visuals with oily blacks and sharp lighter hues.

Perhaps more importantly, the iPhone XS packs the A12 Bionic chip, at the time a clear upgrade from the iPhone X model and other iPhones passed. With the A12 chipset, you can expect an improvement in overall performance, from speed to graphics and battery power, than its predecessors. You should be warned, though, that the XR, the more affordable variant from the year’s line-up, is where Apple smashes it with true efficiency throughout the day.

Best Early Black Friday iPhone XS Deal Apple iPhone XS, 64GB - O2 - 30GB of Data and Unlimited Minutes and Calls. Use TRUSTED10 A stonking great deal, enjoy a fantastic allowance every month on the stunning iPhone XS with 5.8 inch OLED display, dual camera package and the A12 Bionic chip. Take £10 off the £199 upfront cost with our exclusive code.

That said if you want the best possible photos from your smartphone, when choosing between the XS and XR there’s no competition. With a dual camera package compared to the XR’s single sensor offering at its rear, the XS hosts a 12MP main wide-angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor, allowing you to achieve even more when taking your snaps.

Another great offering from the Apple giant, now is the best time to pick up the iPhone XS if you’re not too fussed on having the very latest in smartphones – especially if it means you’re only paying £3.33 for 30GB of data.

If you want to stay up to date throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…