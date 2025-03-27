The Poco F7 Ultra has just come out and it’s already going cheap

Even though it’s just hit the scene, the excellent Poco F7 Ultra is already being sold for a reduced price for a limited time.

Courtesy of the Amazon Spring Sale, it’s now possible to nab one of the best mid-range phones that we’ve tested this year, for a much cheaper price than anticipated.

Head on over to Amazon and you’ll spot that the Poco F7 Ultra has fallen to just £549, making it £100 cheaper than its initial £649 RRP. Bear in mind that this is one of the few Spring sale deals that’s only available to Amazon Prime members, but you can always sign up for a free trial if you’re not currently subscribed.

The Poco F7 has already been discounted The 4.5-star rated Poco F7 Ultra is already going cheap for Amazon Prime subscribers, making for one epic Spring sale deal.

Was £649

Now £549

Even at full price, the Poco F7 Ultra was another example of a phone that belied its mid-range status with a ton of high-end specs that, in effect, give off a far more premium-level experience.

The most notable inclusion here is the super fast Snapdragon 8 Elite chip which provides speedy everyday performance, making it ideal for quickly jumping between apps and even a spot of gaming.

In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Cam Bunton wrote: “response times between gestures on screen and animation in games are almost instant, which is essential when quick reactions are needed in games like Call of Duty Mobile. And it can run those graphically intense games without too much trouble either.”

Backing up that performance is a battery life that leaves absolutely nothing to be desired. Not only can you easily get to the end of each day with its 5300mAh cell, but when it does come time to top it up, the 120W fast charging allows you to claw back a full battery in just 30-35 minutes.

The cameras aren’t too shabby either, and having a proper zoom camera in the 2.5x telephoto means that you can get some detailed shots from far away. The ultra-wide could definitely be stronger, but it’s certainly not a deal-breaker.

For just £549, the Poco F7 Ultra is a bargain mid-range phone that’s perfect for those who want high-end performance at a price that doesn’t break the bank.