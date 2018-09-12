Best PSVR Deals: Grab this brilliant bundle from Zavvi

Best Playstation VR Deals: Are you looking to get into VR gaming without paying a virtual ton of money to do so? Then you’ll be wanting to grab one of these brilliant PSVR deals.

Sony’s PSVR is the best VR gaming system on the market. There, we’ve said it.

While it might not be quite as powerful or downright immersive as the Oculus Rift or the Vive, it wins out in a number of other key areas. It’s easier to set-up and more comfortable to wield, and it has a brilliant batch of exclusive virtual reality games available for it.

Just as important as those factors is the matter of price. The PSVR system is much, much cheaper to buy than its elite rivals – especially if you already own a PS4 console. Which, let’s face it, you probably do.

The good news is that you can make further PSVR savings if you know what you’re looking for online. Thankfully, our team of experts in on hand to lay out the latest PSVR deals for you.

Right now, Zavvi has a great bundle deal on the PSVR. Not only do you get the starter pack, which includes the Playstation Camera, but you also get the brilliantly immersive VR FPS, Firewall: Zero Hour. We were impressed to the tune of a 7/10 in our recent review. Top that off with Playstation VR Worlds and you have enough gaming content to get you up and running.

Add in the fact that this package is going for less than £200, and you’re talking about a very tempting deal indeed. We’d snap this one up before it goes, as we fully suspect it won’t stick around for very long.

Alternatively, Tobydeals has a good deal on the PSVR with GT Sport if the above games don’t win you over. So not only do you get the PSVR headset and camera, but you also get an excellent racing game to get you started. Gran Turismo Sport is a great introduction to VR, putting you right in the cockpit for a more immersive experience. It’s just like sitting inside your favourite cars. Racing games are also one of the best use cases for VR, allowing you to just turn your head to look around. The sense of speed from the first person view is also far more exhilarating.

If you want to find out more about PSVR, be sure to read our PlayStation VR review where our Games Editor gave it 10/10, stating:

“PlayStation VR is simply the best virtual reality headset you can buy right now. It’s cheap while not compromising on performance and quality. The headset is simply stunning and incredibly comfortable to wear, and the games already available are some of the best VR experiences I’ve ever played.”

It’s also worth noting that in order to get the full VR experience, similar to what’s available with the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, then you’ll need to pick up some PlayStation Move controllers. While they might look like TV remotes with bulbs stuck to the end, the Move controllers allow you to interact seamlessly with VR environments in a way that you just don’t get when using a regular controller. Base has the competition beat right now, offering a pack of two Move controllers for just £65.39.

PSVR Games

What’s the point of hopping on the VR bandwagon if you don’t have any games to put the hardware to the test? Luckily, the PSVR’s library of games, while still behind in comparison to the Vive and the Rift, now has plenty of stellar titles that can be picked up for a fraction of their original price. Here are the best deals right now for PSVR games that are worth your time and money (no guff here).