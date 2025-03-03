PlayStation VR 2 now has a permanent price cut, but is it worth buying?
In case you haven’t heard, Sony’s finally brought a permanent reduction to the price of the PSVR 2, but has that changed things for the average gamer? I think so.
Last week Sony made the surprise announcement that the PSVR 2 headset would be getting a permanent price cut, dropping from £529.99 to a far more palatable £399.99.
Given that the biggest issue we had with the PSVR 2 at launch was its high price point, I think it’s worth re-examining the value proposition of Sony’s headset going forward, and whether it’s now a must-buy device for all PS5 owners, as opposed to a great accessory for the few who could afford it.
PlayStation VR 2 is now £399.99
The PSVR 2 was tricky to recommend to everyone at launch due to its initial high price tag, but thanks to Sony’s decision to permanently drop the price to £399.99, it’s now an easy win for PS5 gamers who want to make the most out of their system.
- Argos
- Was £529.99
- Now just £399.99
Easily the best feature going for the PSVR 2 is the quality of its internal display. Using OLED technology for incredible contrast, and super realistic 4K detail at a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye, the PSVR 2 offers one of the best-looking VR displays on any headset we’ve tested to date.
I had a chance to play around with Horizon Call of the Mountain, and was stunned by how vibrant the game world looked with luscious greenery and sprawling vistas. Even though I adore my Meta Quest 3, it’s never given me a visual experience quite at that same level.
There are quite a few games now that offer full VR modes compatible with the PSVR 2, including Resident Evil 4 Remake, Gran Turismo 7 and No Man’s Sky, but the real ace-up-the-sleeve that I think makes the headset a must-buy kit for PS5 gamers is the ability to play non-VR titles on a gigantic virtual cinema screen.
This means that you can kick back and enjoy some of the best PS5 games like Returnal, Astro Bot and Demon’s Souls, in a far more immersive way. This POV can also be used for entertainment apps like Netflix, giving the PSVR 2 an extra use-case beyond the realm of gaming.
At just £399.99, the PSVR 2 is now much closer in price to the Meta Quest 3, and while it can’t work independently in the way that Meta’s device can, I’d argue that it’s a more sound investment for PS5 gamers as it helps you to unlock more entertainment options from your console, be that made-for-VR titles, or gaming/streaming on a giant virtual display.