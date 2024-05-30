Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PlayStation Store credit is now massively reduced

Jon Mundy

Anyone looking to pick up a bargain in the current PS Store sale should note this deal on PlayStation Store credit.

ShopTo is running a sale on PlayStation Store credit, which means you can get (for example) £40 digital gift cards for just £34. That’s a 15% discount right off the top.

Just to reiterate, while these are labelled as gift cards, they’re digital purchases, which means you can apply them to your PlayStation account immediately after purchase. ShopTo will instantly supply you with a 12-digit code.

It’s a great time to be loading up on cheap PlayStation Store credit, as Sony is currently running its Days of Play sale. This offers savings of up to 60% on some pretty huge games.

There’s a 25% saving on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a 55% saving on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and a 43% saving on God of War: Ragnarök, just to pluck two triple-A examples off the top of the pile.

Interestingly, Sony is also offer savings of up to 30% on a PlayStation Plus Premium annual membership, 25% on Extra, and 20% on Essential. Needless to say, applying this cheap credit to these memberships makes them even better value.

Sony’s Days of Play sale also includes money of DualSense controllers (down from £64.99 to £49.99), as well as the PlayStation VR 2 headset (£439.99 instead of £529.99).

So you see, there’s plenty to be spending your discounted PlayStation Store credit on right now.

