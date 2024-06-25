PlayStation Portal just got a rare price cut

You don’t see the PlayStation Portal getting many price cuts, owing to its popularity, but that’s just what we’ve discovered.

The Game Collection’s eBay outlet is offering Sony’s game-streaming handheld for just £186.96 when you use the code SUNSZN15. That’s a healthy discount from the Portal’s £199.99 RRP (not the £219.95 that the listing suggests, but still).

Just to reiterate, this is for a brand new, unopened PlayStation Portal. Sony’s handheld essentially lets you play the games installed on your PS5 console on a tidy 8-inch 1080p LCD screen via Wi-Fi.

It’s the perfect solution for anyone who has to share the TV but wants some quiet gaming time. It’s also great if you want to play your PlayStation games in another room, though obviously the better the Wi-Fi connection the better your experience will be.

The beauty of this over using Sony’s Remote Play feature on your phone is the provision of a proper DualSense controller, or rather the two constituent halves that flank the aforementioned display. That means you won’t miss out on the glorious haptic feedback of those analogue triggers.

Battery life is solid too, as we were able to go a good 6 or 7 hours in between charges.

We gave the PlayStation Portal a mostly positive 4-star review, calling it “A brilliant Remote Play device”.

All we’re really hoping for is that Sony enhances its offering further in the future, permitting cloud streaming direct to the PlayStation Portal, enabling you to play your games from anywhere. Our reviewer was hopeful that Sony would eventually add this feature, so there’s every chance the PlayStation Portal will get even better in the future.