Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PlayStation Portal just got a rare price cut

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You don’t see the PlayStation Portal getting many price cuts, owing to its popularity, but that’s just what we’ve discovered.

The Game Collection’s eBay outlet is offering Sony’s game-streaming handheld for just £186.96 when you use the code SUNSZN15. That’s a healthy discount from the Portal’s £199.99 RRP (not the £219.95 that the listing suggests, but still).

Save on the PlayStation Portal with code SUNSZN15

Save on the PlayStation Portal with code SUNSZN15

The Game Collection’s eBay outlet is selling Sony’s game-streaming handheld at a £13.03 discount with the code SUNSZN15.

  • The Game Collection on eBay
  • Code SUNSZN15
  • Now £186.96
View Deal

Just to reiterate, this is for a brand new, unopened PlayStation Portal. Sony’s handheld essentially lets you play the games installed on your PS5 console on a tidy 8-inch 1080p LCD screen via Wi-Fi.

It’s the perfect solution for anyone who has to share the TV but wants some quiet gaming time. It’s also great if you want to play your PlayStation games in another room, though obviously the better the Wi-Fi connection the better your experience will be.

The beauty of this over using Sony’s Remote Play feature on your phone is the provision of a proper DualSense controller, or rather the two constituent halves that flank the aforementioned display. That means you won’t miss out on the glorious haptic feedback of those analogue triggers.

Battery life is solid too, as we were able to go a good 6 or 7 hours in between charges.

We gave the PlayStation Portal a mostly positive 4-star review, calling it “A brilliant Remote Play device”.

All we’re really hoping for is that Sony enhances its offering further in the future, permitting cloud streaming direct to the PlayStation Portal, enabling you to play your games from anywhere. Our reviewer was hopeful that Sony would eventually add this feature, so there’s every chance the PlayStation Portal will get even better in the future.

You might like…

Get £20 off the Nothing Ear (a) with ANC for a limited time

Get £20 off the Nothing Ear (a) with ANC for a limited time

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Watch House of the Dragon for less with this Sky Stream offer

Watch House of the Dragon for less with this Sky Stream offer

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Don’t delay on this great deal for the Astell&Kern SR35

Don’t delay on this great deal for the Astell&Kern SR35

Kob Monney 4 days ago
At this price, the OnePlus 9 Pro is now a budget phone

At this price, the OnePlus 9 Pro is now a budget phone

Jessica Gorringe 4 days ago
This 5-star Android phone is now just £225

This 5-star Android phone is now just £225

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
The ultimate summer Bluetooth speaker is down to its lowest price

The ultimate summer Bluetooth speaker is down to its lowest price

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words