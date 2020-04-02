Play Bleeding Edge for just £1 in this sweet Games Pass offer

The latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offer is absolutely killer – you can get an entire month of Game Pass Ultimate for just £1.

That tiny, tiny price tag will give you access to all the free Game Pass games of the moment, which right now includes exciting new release, Bleeding Edge. You’ll also get Xbox Live thrown into the bargain.

Bleeding Edge is the latest team-based multiplayer game on the market. Ninja Theory’s inventive online experience hopes to lure gamers away from the hero shooter to something along the lines of a hero melee combat game. Instead of taking on other players at range, most weapons in Bleeding Edge are melee based, with axes, samurai swords and more on show, (one character is rather confusingly equipped with a mini-gun, but manages not to make the game unbalanced).

Overall, the game offers up a simple but appealing multiplayer experience, where fast-paced action is the order of the day.

Alastair Stevenson explained more about Bleeding Edge in our review: “Combat is pretty simple; every character has a regular attack alongside special moves and a super. The exact combination of special moves depends on the character. My favourite Assault character, Gizmo, has abilities that have an engineering and sabotage focus. Her main attack is a mid-range mini gun that does light damage but can be used at range.”

“The maps are also at first glance a joy to play, featuring colourful, Sunset Overdrive-like aesthetics and well thought out designs awash with verticality They’re also far from static, featuring all manner of traps that can help or hurt your team. These include moving trains that’ll run you over, electric walls and flame traps on the floor. There’s also arcade power-ups and health regen stations littered across the map which can be useful in a pinch.”

The Game Pass Ultimate package comes with Xbox Live too, so you’ll be able to get competitive and play Bleeding Edge online with your friends. It’s a great way to experience Ninja Theory’s latest release and a whole bunch of stellar Xbox One titles including Gears 5, The Witcher 3 and more. For just £1, you couldn’t ask for a better deal.

