Planning a barbecue? This bargain speaker has you covered

Amazon is offering a great deal on the Soundcore Anker Boom 2 portable speaker, just in time for the barbecue weather.

The deal gets you the fabulous Soundcore Anker Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker for £84.99, which is a 29% discount on its £119.99 RRP.

Note that this is for the Black model of the speaker. The Blue and Green options are also on sale, but for a slightly higher £89.99, which is only a 25% saving.

We gave the Soundcore Anker Boom 2 a glowing 4 out of 5 review just a couple of months back, calling it “a portable speaker that packs a serious punch”. Said punch comes in the form of an 80W output, which breaks down into a 50W racetrack subwoofer and dual 15W tweeters.

It will be quite possible for your impromptu barbecue to turn into a full-on party, too, thanks to an epic 24 hour battery life. Indeed, the Soundcore Anker Boom 2 comes with energy to spare, and its built-in power bank can be used to recharge your smartphone.

Don’t worry if said outdoor meal/shindig strays near to a pool or beach either. This speaker is IPX7 certified, and it’s even been designed to float.

Meanwhile, with PartyCast 2.0, you can link the speaker up with up to 99 others for the ultimate amplification. Throw in colourful lighting effects and a handy grab handle, and this really is a one-stop party machine – now at a temptingly low price.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

