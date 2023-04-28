Pixel Watch just got the price drop it always needed

Google’s Pixel Watch has just been given a major price reduction on Amazon, bringing it down to the rate it needed to be at to really compete with the Apple Watch.

Right now the Pixel Watch is available for just £279 at Amazon, marking a massive £100 reduction on its original £379 RRP. This is for the more expensive LTE version as well which, with an e-SIM in tow, can let you send and receive messages and calls without needing your phone on you at all times.

Given that the latest Samsung Galaxy Watches were made available at a far cheaper price than the Pixel Watch at launch, Google’s wearable had already shot itself in the foot at the first hurdle despite the fact that it easily carries the best version of Wear OS to-date.

When viewed at its original price point, it was very difficult to recommend the Pixel Watch over the Galaxy Watch 5 or even the Galaxy Watch 4, and while they are still great smartwatches in their own right, the cheaper Pixel Watch is now the go-to option for anyone who wants an Apple Watch-like experience on Android.

Pixel Watch Price Crash Now’s your chance to grab the Pixel Watch at a far more tempting price, making this a great buy for Android users. Amazon

Was £379

Now £279 View Deal

For starters, the Pixel Watch is easily one of the most stylish wearables ever made. It’s pebble-like design not only makes it stand out but it allows the front and back portions to blend seamlessly whilst also hiding the screen’s bezels fairly well.

It’s a tad smaller than most smartwatches but speaking from experience, you get used the size after a short while and the screen itself is bright enough that I never found myself squinting when using the Pixel Watch.

What really helps to elevate the whole experience, aside from the implementation of Wear OS 3, is the inclusion of Fitbit apps on the device. Fitbit’s tech has always been great for tracking your workouts and giving you an overall look at your performance, and those features and metrics can be found right out of the box on the Pixel Watch.

The only major thing holding the Pixel Watch back is its battery life that can sometimes struggle to make it to the end of the day under intensive use, but there are battery saving modes baked into the UI to help you get to the nearest charging point.

Still, if you can overlook this issue and simply want a great wearable experience to go with your Pixel phone or other Android handset then you’ll struggle to find a better option than the Pixel Watch, particularly as this new low price point.