 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel Watch just got the price drop it always needed

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Google’s Pixel Watch has just been given a major price reduction on Amazon, bringing it down to the rate it needed to be at to really compete with the Apple Watch.

Right now the Pixel Watch is available for just £279 at Amazon, marking a massive £100 reduction on its original £379 RRP. This is for the more expensive LTE version as well which, with an e-SIM in tow, can let you send and receive messages and calls without needing your phone on you at all times.

Given that the latest Samsung Galaxy Watches were made available at a far cheaper price than the Pixel Watch at launch, Google’s wearable had already shot itself in the foot at the first hurdle despite the fact that it easily carries the best version of Wear OS to-date.

When viewed at its original price point, it was very difficult to recommend the Pixel Watch over the Galaxy Watch 5 or even the Galaxy Watch 4, and while they are still great smartwatches in their own right, the cheaper Pixel Watch is now the go-to option for anyone who wants an Apple Watch-like experience on Android.

Pixel Watch Price Crash

Pixel Watch Price Crash

Now’s your chance to grab the Pixel Watch at a far more tempting price, making this a great buy for Android users.

  • Amazon
  • Was £379
  • Now £279
View Deal

For starters, the Pixel Watch is easily one of the most stylish wearables ever made. It’s pebble-like design not only makes it stand out but it allows the front and back portions to blend seamlessly whilst also hiding the screen’s bezels fairly well.

It’s a tad smaller than most smartwatches but speaking from experience, you get used the size after a short while and the screen itself is bright enough that I never found myself squinting when using the Pixel Watch.

What really helps to elevate the whole experience, aside from the implementation of Wear OS 3, is the inclusion of Fitbit apps on the device. Fitbit’s tech has always been great for tracking your workouts and giving you an overall look at your performance, and those features and metrics can be found right out of the box on the Pixel Watch.

The only major thing holding the Pixel Watch back is its battery life that can sometimes struggle to make it to the end of the day under intensive use, but there are battery saving modes baked into the UI to help you get to the nearest charging point.

Still, if you can overlook this issue and simply want a great wearable experience to go with your Pixel phone or other Android handset then you’ll struggle to find a better option than the Pixel Watch, particularly as this new low price point.

You might like…

Advance Wars has already seen its first price drop on launch day

Advance Wars has already seen its first price drop on launch day

Gemma Ryles 7 days ago
This PS5 DualSense bundle gets you FIFA 23 for a tenner

This PS5 DualSense bundle gets you FIFA 23 for a tenner

Chris Smith 1 week ago
The Sonos Roam has just taken a massive price cut

The Sonos Roam has just taken a massive price cut

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Here’s how to save $200 on the new MacBook Pro

Here’s how to save $200 on the new MacBook Pro

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
Resident Evil 4 Remake has had an outrageous price drop

Resident Evil 4 Remake has had an outrageous price drop

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best Samsung phone to buy right now

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best Samsung phone to buy right now

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.