Pixel Watch 3 pre-order gets you a free Fitbit scale

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is here, announced by the company at the Made by Google event this week. And the retailers are now vying for your custom on the latest smartwatch.

At Currys, you can buy a Pixel Watch 3 and get a free Fitbit Aria Scale when you use the code FREESCALE at checkout. The watch is out on September 10 and you’ll get it delivered on release day.

Better still, you can get £100 cashback (via an eGift Card) when you trade in an eligible smartwatch – perfect if you’re upgrading from an older model. There are terms and conditions, meaning it can’t be “Beyond Economic Repair.”

Get a free Fitbit scale with Pixel Watch 3 The new Google Pixel Watch 3 can be pre-ordered and you’ll get a free Fitbit Aria Scale for good measure. Hop on over to Currys now. Currys

Use code FREESCALE

£349 View Deal

This version of the Pixel Watch 3 has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a 41mm display. You can grab the watch in black, green, pink, and white – with matching bands.

The Pixel Watch 3 includes a heart rate sensor with an ECG, as well as the ability to measure blood oxygen and stress. The battery lasts for up to 24-hours (24-minutes charging gets you back to 50%) and comes with an IP68 water and dust resistance certification, which makes it an excellent device for swimming.

The third-generation Pixel Watch improves upon the second generation device. The display bezels are 16% reduced in size, meaning a 10% larger display overall. The peak brightness has now doubled to 2000 nits.

There’s also a boost to the fitness tech with new running routines with specific warm up and cool-down times and advanced motion stats to improve your running technique. If you subscribe to Fitbit Premium, you can also access recommended workouts through Google AI.

Another improvement comes through deeper integration with the Google ecosystem, including the ability to look at the live feed from your Nest camera, use offline Google Maps and control Google TV devices. This makes it a more useful device for those with multiple Google-made devices.

Safety features, include fall detection a safety signal and a brand new pulse loss detection feature, which Google says will save lives.