Pixel Watch 3 for just £199? This is a true New Year’s bargain

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is an excellent Wear OS smartwatch and the latest and greatest from the search and mobile giant. Right now it’s available at an insane price.

Amazon UK is selling the Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) for just £199 when you follow through (oo-er) to check out. This is a watch that sells for £349 out of the gate, and was already 20% off bringing the price down to £279. We’re not exactly sure why the price has dropped by a further £80, but we sure aren’t complaining about it.

There’s also free Amazon Prime delivery, if you’re a member. That means you’ll have it on Saturday, if you’re looking for a great fitness watch to supercharge your 2025 wellness goals.

This is the best Pixel Watch yet and it seems the company has finally dialled in the smartwatch experience. Our reviewer gave the watch a 4.5 star score from a possible five in October 2024 and praised the display, reliable HR monitoring and two day battery. It also irons out some of the flaws of the previous editions, helpfully thanks to integration with Fitbit’s health tracking nous.

Our reviewer commented that “Google has updated its heart rate monitoring algorithms for run tracking, with advanced metrics like ground contact time, vertical oscillation, and cadence debuting alongside Cardio Load and Target Load.”

He also loved the improved display: “Both sizes of the Pixel Watch 3 feature a more edge-to-edge display, improved peak brightness, and higher refresh rate compared to the Pixel Watch 2.” With Wear OS improving all the time, a Pixel Watch purchase no long requires compromises.