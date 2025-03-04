Buying a smartwatch? Here’s the one pick I recommend right now

If you’re in the market for a great smartwatch to pair with your phone, it’s the Pixel Watch 2 that offers the best value for money.

While the decision over which smartwatch to buy has long been an easy choice amongst the iPhone crowd, the stagnation of Wear OS some years ago made it a little less so for Android users. Thanks to Google’s recent push in smartwatch software however, the game has changed and there are now outstanding wearables available from the likes of OnePlus, TicWatch and Samsung.

For my money though, it’s the Pixel Watch 2, now priced at only £179 on Very, that offers the best bang for your buck.

One of the best things the Pixel Watch 2 has going for it is that, in spite of newer devices having come to market since its launch, the wearable still looks great in 2025. Google’s use of a near seamless pebble-like design that cleverly hides the Pixel Watch 2’s display, allows it to stand out from the less adventurous smartwatches out there.

Admittedly the chassis is probably a tad small for those with larger wrists (something that Google fixed with a 45mm option on the Pixel Watch 3), but it’s not a deal breaker.

Diving into the software, Google’s smartwatches are meant to show off Wear OS in its best light, with seamless integration of Google apps that makes it easy to find directions in Google Maps, check on your shopping list in Google Notes and more, all on your wrist.

The ace up the Pixel Watch 2’s sleeve is undoubtedly its inclusion of Fitbit’s industry leading workout tracking software. Fitbit’s approach to a weekly calculation of your fitness and exertion has always been the best for factoring in the often unpredictable schedules of working adults, and that pairs perfectly with the Pixel Watch’s heart rate monitoring for detailed results.

Plus, thanks to the 32GB internal storage on the device itself, you can download your favourite playlists via Spotify or YouTube Music, enjoying playback without the need to keep your phone on you (always handy when you head out on a run).

The Pixel Watch 2 boasts all of the key features that you’d want from a modern smartwatch, but when it’s available for just £179, it’s a heck of a lot cheaper than the majority of the competition.