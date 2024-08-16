Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel Buds Pro are on clearance, get them while they’re cheap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google launched the third-generation Pixel Buds Pro this week, but to the deal hungry opportunists out there, that means one thing… a chance to save big bucks on the originals.

Head on over to the o2 website right now you’ll get the Pixel Buds Pro for a shockingly low price of £99. They were £199 on launch two years ago, so you’re now getting them for half price. Make sure you hit the ‘pay in full’ tab to reveal the sale price.

OG Pixel Buds are now half off

OG Pixel Buds are now half off

Head over to o2 to grab Pixel Buds Pro for £99. That’s half the original £199 asking price. A major bargain on these 2022 buds.

  • o2
  • Was £199
  • Now £99
View Deal

The 2022 Pixel Buds Pro are available in both choarcoal and white and you can get them delivered or can click and collect if there’s availability at a retail store near you. Delivery seems a little backed up at the moment, with o2 quoting arrival within four weeks

These true wireless earbuds were Google’s answer to the AirPods Pro. They have Active Noise Cancelling to block out unwanted external sounds and come with a wireless charging case that’ll replenish the buds when not in use.

You’ll get eight hours of battery life from a single charge, plus multiple full charges from the battery case. There’s fast pairing with Google Fast Pair, as well as multiport support meaning you’ll be able to connect and move between multiple devices at the same time.

Google Pixel Buds Pro with one bud out
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Google's best wireless buds yet

Pros

  • Multiport support
  • Very comfortable
  • Excellent Battery Life
  • Strong bass

Cons

  • ANC can be a hit or miss
  • Not worth it for iPhone users
  • Fit isn’t for everyone

They also offer strong bass performance, according to our reviewer, who also found them really comfortable. He gave them a four-star score back in late 2022.

He concluded: “The Pixel Buds Pro are a worthy entrant to the wireless earbud market and a marked improvement over previous Google buds. They sound good, with particular strength in bassy tracks and the ANC works well inside. There’s also a wealth of nice extras, like wireless charging, multipoint support and tight Android integration.

“I’d have liked a tighter fit and better outdoor ANC, but for the price, these are worth considering if you’re after an easy-to-use, comfortable pair of buds for an Android phone.”

You might like…

The Dyson hair dryer is finally affordable

The Dyson hair dryer is finally affordable

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Need some bargain headphones for the summer? This is the deal for you

Need some bargain headphones for the summer? This is the deal for you

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
Best Game Pass deals for August 2024

Best Game Pass deals for August 2024

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Currys has the perfect PS5 gaming bundle right now

Currys has the perfect PS5 gaming bundle right now

Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
This Honor 200 deal destroys the Pixel 8a

This Honor 200 deal destroys the Pixel 8a

Jessica Gorringe 9 hours ago
This phenomenal Pixel 9 deal takes the cake

This phenomenal Pixel 9 deal takes the cake

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words