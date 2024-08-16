Pixel Buds Pro are on clearance, get them while they’re cheap

Google launched the third-generation Pixel Buds Pro this week, but to the deal hungry opportunists out there, that means one thing… a chance to save big bucks on the originals.

Head on over to the o2 website right now you’ll get the Pixel Buds Pro for a shockingly low price of £99. They were £199 on launch two years ago, so you’re now getting them for half price. Make sure you hit the ‘pay in full’ tab to reveal the sale price.

OG Pixel Buds are now half off Head over to o2 to grab Pixel Buds Pro for £99. That’s half the original £199 asking price. A major bargain on these 2022 buds. o2

Was £199

Now £99 View Deal

The 2022 Pixel Buds Pro are available in both choarcoal and white and you can get them delivered or can click and collect if there’s availability at a retail store near you. Delivery seems a little backed up at the moment, with o2 quoting arrival within four weeks

These true wireless earbuds were Google’s answer to the AirPods Pro. They have Active Noise Cancelling to block out unwanted external sounds and come with a wireless charging case that’ll replenish the buds when not in use.

You’ll get eight hours of battery life from a single charge, plus multiple full charges from the battery case. There’s fast pairing with Google Fast Pair, as well as multiport support meaning you’ll be able to connect and move between multiple devices at the same time.

Google's best wireless buds yet Pros Multiport support

Very comfortable

Excellent Battery Life

Strong bass Cons ANC can be a hit or miss

Not worth it for iPhone users

Fit isn’t for everyone

They also offer strong bass performance, according to our reviewer, who also found them really comfortable. He gave them a four-star score back in late 2022.

He concluded: “The Pixel Buds Pro are a worthy entrant to the wireless earbud market and a marked improvement over previous Google buds. They sound good, with particular strength in bassy tracks and the ANC works well inside. There’s also a wealth of nice extras, like wireless charging, multipoint support and tight Android integration.

“I’d have liked a tighter fit and better outdoor ANC, but for the price, these are worth considering if you’re after an easy-to-use, comfortable pair of buds for an Android phone.”