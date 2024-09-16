Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel Buds Pro are back to their Prime Day price

Chris Smith

The original Google Pixel Buds Pro are an amazing option at this price for those seeking Active Noise cancelling and effortless pairing with, and easy switching between, their other Google-powered devices.

Amazon is selling the true wireless Google Pixel Buds Pro (1st Gen) for £129 which is a £60 saving on the last price of £199. That matches the price from the Prime Day event earlier this year.

Save £60 on the first generation Google Pixel Buds Pro (2022). They’re currently just £129 at Amazon and available in a range of colours.

The 2022 Pixel Buds Pro can be nabbed in a range of colours, including choarcoal, coral, lemongrass, and bay. They’re also available with free and fast delivery for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Although in the third-generation now (Google recently upgraded the PBP alongside the Pixel 9 range), the Pixel Buds Pro were Google’s original answer to the AirPods Pro, offering a likeminded feature set for Android users.

They have Active Noise Cancelling to block out unwanted external sounds and come with a wireless charging case that’ll replenish the buds when not in use.

Battery life is at eight hours of battery life from a single charge, plus multiple full charges from the battery case. There’s fast pairing with Google Fast Pair, and also multiport support. That’s important as it’ll allow you to effortlessly connect and move between multiple devices at the same time.

Google Pixel Buds Pro with one bud out
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Google's best wireless buds yet

Pros

  • Multiport support
  • Very comfortable
  • Excellent Battery Life
  • Strong bass

Cons

  • ANC can be a hit or miss
  • Not worth it for iPhone users
  • Fit isn’t for everyone

Strong bass performance is a plus, our reviewer said. In a four-star review, he also praised the comfort. Of course there are newer models available now, but not at this price.

He concluded: “The Pixel Buds Pro are a worthy entrant to the wireless earbud market and a marked improvement over previous Google buds. They sound good, with particular strength in bassy tracks and the ANC works well inside. There’s also a wealth of nice extras, like wireless charging, multipoint support and tight Android integration.

“I’d have liked a tighter fit and better outdoor ANC, but for the price, these are worth considering if you’re after an easy-to-use, comfortable pair of buds for an Android phone.”

