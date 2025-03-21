:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

With the Pixel 9 Pro XL discounted, why buy a different phone?

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

While there are plenty of great flagship options from Apple, Samsung and more, I’d argue that Google’s offering becomes the go-to when it’s reduced to this price.

Given that most flagship phones, from the iPhone 16 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, tend to set you back well over a grand, price is less of a concern if your budget caters to these handsets. However, when the Pixel 9 Pro XL has $200 off, I think it might be time to reconsider.

Head on over to Amazon right now and you can buy the fully featured Pixel 9 Pro XL for just $899, marking it a bargain compared to its original $1099 price tag. If you want a bit more memory to hand then you can get the 256GB model for just an extra $50.

Pixel phones have long been some of the best you can buy within the Android market, but in the 9 Pro XL, Google has put its best foot forward and delivered a handset unlike anything we’ve seen before.

For starters, this the first Pixel phone that truly feels like a flagship device in the hand. In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter wrote: “I also love the matte finish of the smartphone, which does an impressive job of negating fingerprints and other smudges while also feeling almost satin-like in the hand. The phone feels smooth and particularly well-built, with no gap between panels or a sharp edge in sight – and I can’t even say that about my iPhone 14 Pro.”

Of course, the real beauty of the Pixel 9 Pro XL can be found when you turn the phone on. Google’s stock Android is a marvelous thing, and if you’ve been looking for a phone that most closely feels like using iOS, but with the freedom of Android, then this is it.

You’ve got plenty of great looking widgets and themes to choose from, but you have tons of customisation options when you delve into the settings, which makes Pixel phones such a joy to use.

Switch over to the camera app and you’ll find one of the best camera phones on the market right now. The phone’s three rear facing cameras can pump out eye-catching shots every single time, with tons of colour captured, even in low light conditions. Portrait shots also look incredible – you’d really have to try hard to take a bad picture with this phone.

Even at full price, the Pixel 9 Pro XL was an easy phone to recommend but when it’s $200 cheaper, it just becomes the obvious choice amongst the high-end crowd. Stay tuned for more deals as Amazon’s Spring Sale is set to kick off next week, and could be a good opportunity to get accessories for the Pixel on the cheap.

