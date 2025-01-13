This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal gets you 100GB data at a bargain price
Looking to start the year with a cheeky phone upgrade? Don’t miss this chance to bag the latest Pixel 9 Pro XL with a whopping 100GB of data for just £29.99 a month.
That’s along with an upfront cost of just £19 when you enter code PIXEL100 at checkout down from the £119 listed on the website, saving you £100 before even factoring in the money you’ll save over the course of the contract.
Get the Pixel 9 Pro XL with 100GB of data for just £19 upfront and £29.99/month
- Mobiles.co.uk
- Use code PIXEL100
- £19 upfront, £29.99/month
This Mobiles.co.uk contract gets you the Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage, 100GB of 5G data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts on a 24-month contract with ID Mobile, a mobile provider that operates on the Three network.
We calculated the monthly cost by 24 months and added the upfront cost and estimate you’ll pay around £739 over the contract (before factoring in any inflation rises). Considering the phone starts at £1099 when bought outright with no data, you could certainly save yourself some cash with this offer.
Is the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL worth buying?
Google proves that it's still the best around when it comes to AI capabilities
Pros
- Redesigned chassis looks way more modern
- Holistic, genuinely helpful approach to AI
- Amazing photo and video capabilities
- All-day battery life
Cons
- Second price hike in two years
- Can get hot when gaming
- Tensor G4 isn’t much more powerful than the G3
The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the latest large-screen Pixel phone having launched in August 2024.
The phone features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a brilliant 3000-nits of brightness, pro-level camera performance from the 50-megapixel main snapper and ultra-wide and telephoto lenses and advanced AI skills, including Gemini Live.
Mobiles editor Lewis Painter awarded the Pixel 9 Pro XL 4.5/5 stars, praising its modern redesign, incredible photo capabilities and genuinely helpful approach to AI.
“The Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of the most exciting Pixels in a long time; it not only sports a desperately-needed design refresh, but a boost to the auxiliary camera lenses, all-day battery life and a huge focus on GenAI allows it to stand out from the competition”, wrote Lewis.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review.
Looking for a different deal?
