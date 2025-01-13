This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal gets you 100GB data at a bargain price

Looking to start the year with a cheeky phone upgrade? Don’t miss this chance to bag the latest Pixel 9 Pro XL with a whopping 100GB of data for just £29.99 a month.

That’s along with an upfront cost of just £19 when you enter code PIXEL100 at checkout down from the £119 listed on the website, saving you £100 before even factoring in the money you’ll save over the course of the contract.

This Mobiles.co.uk contract gets you the Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage, 100GB of 5G data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts on a 24-month contract with ID Mobile, a mobile provider that operates on the Three network.

We calculated the monthly cost by 24 months and added the upfront cost and estimate you’ll pay around £739 over the contract (before factoring in any inflation rises). Considering the phone starts at £1099 when bought outright with no data, you could certainly save yourself some cash with this offer.

Is the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL worth buying?

Google proves that it's still the best around when it comes to AI capabilities Pros Redesigned chassis looks way more modern

Holistic, genuinely helpful approach to AI

Amazing photo and video capabilities

All-day battery life Cons Second price hike in two years

Can get hot when gaming

Tensor G4 isn’t much more powerful than the G3

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the latest large-screen Pixel phone having launched in August 2024.

The phone features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a brilliant 3000-nits of brightness, pro-level camera performance from the 50-megapixel main snapper and ultra-wide and telephoto lenses and advanced AI skills, including Gemini Live.

Mobiles editor Lewis Painter awarded the Pixel 9 Pro XL 4.5/5 stars, praising its modern redesign, incredible photo capabilities and genuinely helpful approach to AI.

“The Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of the most exciting Pixels in a long time; it not only sports a desperately-needed design refresh, but a boost to the auxiliary camera lenses, all-day battery life and a huge focus on GenAI allows it to stand out from the competition”, wrote Lewis.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review.

