This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal gets you 100GB data at a bargain price

Looking to start the year with a cheeky phone upgrade? Don’t miss this chance to bag the latest Pixel 9 Pro XL with a whopping 100GB of data for just £29.99 a month

That’s along with an upfront cost of just £19 when you enter code PIXEL100 at checkout down from the £119 listed on the website, saving you £100 before even factoring in the money you’ll save over the course of the contract. 

This Mobiles.co.uk contract gets you the Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage, 100GB of 5G data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts on a 24-month contract with ID Mobile, a mobile provider that operates on the Three network. 

We calculated the monthly cost by 24 months and added the upfront cost and estimate you’ll pay around £739 over the contract (before factoring in any inflation rises). Considering the phone starts at £1099 when bought outright with no data, you could certainly save yourself some cash with this offer. 

Is the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL worth buying? 

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Google proves that it's still the best around when it comes to AI capabilities

Pros

  • Redesigned chassis looks way more modern
  • Holistic, genuinely helpful approach to AI
  • Amazing photo and video capabilities
  • All-day battery life

Cons

  • Second price hike in two years
  • Can get hot when gaming
  • Tensor G4 isn’t much more powerful than the G3

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the latest large-screen Pixel phone having launched in August 2024. 

The phone features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a brilliant 3000-nits of brightness, pro-level camera performance from the 50-megapixel main snapper and ultra-wide and telephoto lenses and advanced AI skills, including Gemini Live. 

Mobiles editor Lewis Painter awarded the Pixel 9 Pro XL 4.5/5 stars, praising its modern redesign, incredible photo capabilities and genuinely helpful approach to AI. 

“The Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of the most exciting Pixels in a long time; it not only sports a desperately-needed design refresh, but a boost to the auxiliary camera lenses, all-day battery life and a huge focus on GenAI allows it to stand out from the competition”, wrote Lewis. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review

Looking for a different deal? 

Need a cheap phone with a solid feature set? The Poco C65 is currently just £77.90 brand new, saving you 54% when you shop today 

