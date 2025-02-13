This is easily the tastiest SIM-free Pixel 9 Pro deal yet

Proving once again that Google is the king of smartphone price cuts, the Pixel 9 Pro 256GB has just fallen back to its lowest rate yet at Amazon.

Over the last few years, Pixel phones have been slowly creeping up in price, which is a huge shame as, particularly with the Pixel 7 range, Google’s handsets easily managed to undercut their iPhone rivals at the checkout. With this latest deal however, Google has taken us back to those glory days for a limited time.

Right now you can bag excellent Pixel 9 Pro with 256GB storage for just $899. Not only is this a massive drop on the phone’s original $1099 price point, but it also beats out the iPhone 16 Pro 128GB which sits at $999 on the Apple Store. For a bargain flagship phone, I seriously doubt that you’ll find a better option than this.

Even though Pixel phones have excelled from a software standpoint for years, this feels like the first time that Google has finally managed to meet the competition where hardware is concerned.

The camera bar on the back now protrudes to a far lesser extent than before, while the phone itself features distinct edges with iPhone-like railings along the side, making it feel far more premium in the hand. This is a phone that’s designed to turn heads.

Of course, where the Pixel 9 Pro really stands out (just like its many predecessors) is in the camera department. Google has been finessing its computational processing for some time and now, with the Pixel 9 Pro’s main 50MP octa-PD snapper, complete with f/1.68 aperture and a fairly large 1/1.31-inch sensor, it’s now almost impossible to take a bad picture.

In his four-star review for the phone, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter wrote: “low light remains a strong point for the main camera, producing images that aren’t aggressively over-brightened like those you sometimes see from the likes of Vivo, instead more closely matching what you see with the naked eye. The colours are more subdued, but there’s still plenty of detail available.”

It’s also worth mentioning that unlike a lot of flagship phones nowadays, the Pixel 9 Pro actually retains a fairly compact frame that makes it easier to use one-handed. Don’t think that the smaller chassis takes anything away from the 6.3-inch screen however, as its AMOLED technology keeps everything bright while the 120Hz makes zipping through apps and games a breeze.

At this price, the 256GB Pixel 9 Pro is even cheaper than the standard 128GB option, so not only are you getting more storage at no extra cost, you’re getting one of the best Android phones right now for a steal.