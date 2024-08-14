Pixel 9 Pro Pre-order Deals: Epic Pixel Watch bundles now available

Google just refreshed its entire range of flagship smartphones and if you want all that the Pixel 9 Pro has to offer, these are the best pre-order deals to get.

Hitting store shelves a little earlier than expected this year, the new Pixel 9 range represents a big change for Google in terms of what it’s bringing to the smartphone market. There are no less than four phones that comprise the new line-up: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and finally the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

If you want the most affordable option possible then check out our round-up of the best Pixel 9 pre-order deals, but for this article we’ll be focussing on the top offers going for Google’s key flagship handset, the Pixel 9 Pro.

Amazon

Not only is Amazon a handy place to nab your Pixel 9 Pro pre-order thanks to all the delivery options available, but you can also throw in a Pixel Watch 2 for just £138 more than getting the phone by itself. That’s quite a bargain if you’re also looking for a capable smartwatch that pairs well with a Google handset and offers plenty of fitness tracking prowess.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro from Amazon

Pixel 9 Pro

Mobiles UK

If you’re looking to pick the Pixel 9 Pro up on contract then Mobiles UK is your best bet. Right now the website is offering a 500GB tariff for £41.99 a month and only £9 upfront, and to sweeten the deal even further, you’re able to get the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB version. You can’t ask for fairer than that.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro from Mobiles UK

Mobile Phones Direct

Mobiles UK’s 500GB offer should be more than enough data for most people but if you need to make sure that you won’t run into any issues with data allowance then this unlimited Vodafone tariff is a great pick. Nabbing you the 256GB Pixel 9 Pro at no extra cost, this contract will only set you back £49 a month and £29 upfront.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro from Mobile Phones Direct

John Lewis

Given the price of flagship phones like the Pixel 9 Pro, it can help to have some additional peace of mind in knowing that your device is well-covered, which is why John Lewis’ offer of two-year warranty as standard is well worth jumping on. Much like other retailers, you’ll still be getting the 256GB model at no extra cost, and you can get an extra £200 added to your trade-in, making this a handy means of getting rid of old tech.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro from John Lewis