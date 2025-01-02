This Pixel 9 Pro deal on EE is the ultimate New Year’s upgrade

This Pixel 9 Pro and Fitbit Versa 4 bundle is perfect for those looking to upgrade their smartphone and smartwatch tech this New Year.

Get the Pixel 9 Pro with the Unlimited Essentials SIM plan, which gives you unlimited data, for £30 upfront and a total of £45.64 a month for 36 months with this offer from EE.

Not only that but this deal enables you to nab the Fitbit Versa 4 at no extra cost, saving you a solid £179. To claim your free smartwatch, you’ll need to submit your proof of purchase via Google’s Reward Promos site by the 7th January 2025.

Just note that this deal includes two separate contacts: a 24-month SIM and a 36-month interest-free offer for the handset. When broken down, the Pixel 9 Pro is £21.78 a month while the Unlimited Essentials SIM plan is £27.

With a satin matte glass back, slimmed down camera bar and polished metal frame, the Pixel 9 Pro sports a revamped design that makes it arguably one of the most stylish Google Pixel handsets to date.

Within the redesigned camera bar are three seriously pro-level sensors, including a 50MP main, 48MP telephoto with up to 30x zoom and a 48MP ultrawide.

In our four-star review, we found that “regardless of the camera you choose to snap with, the Pixel 9 Pro takes impressive snaps with that classic Pixel look, aiming for true-to-life colours” and hailed the camera tech as “the main reason to opt for a Pixel device over much of the flagship competition.”

Running on Google’s own Tensor G4 chipset, the Pixel 9 Pro is packed with AI prowess, such as photo editing tools, live translation and Gemini which acts as your personal assistant for you to chat with on the go.

Remember, the handset is just half the story with this EE deal as you can also claim a free Fitbit Versa 4. Packed with over 40 exercise modes, reliable sleep tracking and around a week’s worth of battery life, the Fitbit Versa 4 is fantastic for anyone whose New Year’s resolution is to get fitter and healthier.

If you’re looking to upgrade to a mighty Android smartphone that boasts impressive photography and AI features, while wanting to keep an eye on your health and fitness stats then this Pixel 9 Pro and Fitbit Versa 4 bundle is not to be missed.