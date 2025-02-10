Pixel 9 Pro now comes with a ton of freebies for a limited time

On the hunt for a new phone upgrade? With the amount of freebies now thrown in alongside it, your only consideration should be the Pixel 9 Pro.

The Pixel 9 Pro is already an excellent phone and one of the best that you can buy in 2025, but Google’s handset just became even more of a bargain buy thanks to this particular offer.

You can now bag the Pixel 9 Pro with 100GB data, a free £100 Currys gift card and free Pixel Buds A-Series, all for just £99 upfront and only £29.99 a month. Take it from me, you won’t find another upgrade right now that offers anywhere near to the same value for money.

It’s worth mentioning however that the Currys gift card offer is only available until Valentine’s Day (Friday 14th of February), so make sure to utilise the offer before then. Of course, you have plenty of options on what to use the £100 gift card against but I’d argue that with a phone and handset already in tow, the Pixel Watch 3 would make for a great addition to complete the set.

Back to the phone at hand, the Pixel 9 Pro is a winner on several fronts, most notably the camera. Google’s computational processing is second to none, and that came through when testing its photographic capabilities in our 4-star review for the phone. Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter wrote:

“Regardless of the camera you choose to snap with, the Pixel 9 Pro takes impressive snaps with that classic Pixel look, aiming for true-to-life colours instead of being overly vibrant like snaps from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung’s approach does make for attractive posts on social media, but I appreciate Google’s more accurate, subdued approach here.”

The included Tensor G4 chip also offers up tons of AI features when it comes to editing those photos including Magic Eraser, Best Take and more. If you’re the type of person who likes to keep a strong profile on social media with eye-catching pictures, then the Pixel 9 Pro is designed with you in mind.

Beyond the camera experience, stock Android is what really helps the Pixel 9 Pro to stand out in the non-iPhone crowd. Speaking from my own experience as a longtime iPhone user, Pixel phones are the only Android handsets that I can really get on with thanks to how intuitive their software is and the design language that goes along with it, including stylised wallpapers, themes and widgets.

Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro is a great handset, but with a £100 gift card thrown in, alongside a free pair of earbuds, it’s a true no-brainer for anyone wanting to upgrade.