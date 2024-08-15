Pixel 9 Pro Fold Pre-order Deals: Save up to £300 by trading in

Google announced a host of exciting devices at its recent Made By Google event, which notably includes its second attempt at a book-style foldable: Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

With the general release set for Septembe 4th, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now available to pre-order. To ensure you’re one of the first to get your hands on the new foldable smartphone, we’ve highlighted the key retailers where it’s currently available for pre-order, into this handy guide.

We’ve also made sure to include any retailer-specific perks, such as doubled-storage for free, money-off with trade-in and useful freebies, so there’s bound to be an offer that best suits your needs and what you’re looking for.

Amazon

Due to its convenient delivery options Amazon is easily one of the most popular sites for tech purchases, however that’s certainly not the only perk available. If you pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro Fold through the retailer, you can nab the massive 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB version, plus you can even claim up to a whopping £300 off when you trade in a compatible handset too.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from Amazon

Mobiles UK

Opting to buy through Mobiles UK is a great option, as you can choose between either a SIM-free Pixel 9 Pro Fold or a monthly contract, depending on what works best for you. Much like Amazon, you can also nab a 512GB model for the same price as a 256GB, regardless of whether you opt for a standalone handset or monthly contract.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro from Mobiles UK (includes free Pixel Watch 2)

John Lewis

Ordering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold through John Lewis boasts a ton of benefits. Not only can you take up to £300 off the handset when you trade in a compatible smartphone but you can also claim a Google Pixel Watch 2, originally worth £349, completely for free. Simply enter the code PIXELWATCH2 at the checkout.

Already got a Pixel Watch? Don’t worry, you won’t miss out on a freebie as alternatively you can claim a free 45W charger and Pixel 9 Pro Fold phone case by entering the code PIXELFOLD9 at the checkout. Just note that only one promo code can be used when ordering, so choose your freebie wisely.

John Lewis also includes a two-year guarantee as standard, offering you extra peace of mind should the handset become damaged during regular use.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from John Lewis