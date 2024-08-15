Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Pre-order Deals: Save up to £300 by trading in

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Google announced a host of exciting devices at its recent Made By Google event, which notably includes its second attempt at a book-style foldable: Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

With the general release set for Septembe 4th, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now available to pre-order. To ensure you’re one of the first to get your hands on the new foldable smartphone, we’ve highlighted the key retailers where it’s currently available for pre-order, into this handy guide.

We’ve also made sure to include any retailer-specific perks, such as doubled-storage for free, money-off with trade-in and useful freebies, so there’s bound to be an offer that best suits your needs and what you’re looking for.

Amazon

Due to its convenient delivery options Amazon is easily one of the most popular sites for tech purchases, however that’s certainly not the only perk available. If you pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro Fold through the retailer, you can nab the massive 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB version, plus you can even claim up to a whopping £300 off when you trade in a compatible handset too. 

Pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from Amazon

Mobiles UK

Opting to buy through Mobiles UK is a great option, as you can choose between either a SIM-free Pixel 9 Pro Fold or a monthly contract, depending on what works best for you. Much like Amazon, you can also nab a 512GB model for the same price as a 256GB, regardless of whether you opt for a standalone handset or monthly contract.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro from Mobiles UK (includes free Pixel Watch 2)

John Lewis

Ordering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold through John Lewis boasts a ton of benefits. Not only can you take up to £300 off the handset when you trade in a compatible smartphone but you can also claim a Google Pixel Watch 2, originally worth £349, completely for free. Simply enter the code PIXELWATCH2 at the checkout.

Already got a Pixel Watch? Don’t worry, you won’t miss out on a freebie as alternatively you can claim a free 45W charger and Pixel 9 Pro Fold phone case by entering the code PIXELFOLD9 at the checkout. Just note that only one promo code can be used when ordering, so choose your freebie wisely.

John Lewis also includes a two-year guarantee as standard, offering you extra peace of mind should the handset become damaged during regular use.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from John Lewis

You might like…

Boost your productivity with this must-have Logitech mouse deal

Boost your productivity with this must-have Logitech mouse deal

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
The MacBook Air M2 is back to its Prime Day price tag

The MacBook Air M2 is back to its Prime Day price tag

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Pixel 9 Pro Pre-order Deals: Epic Pixel Watch bundles now available

Pixel 9 Pro Pre-order Deals: Epic Pixel Watch bundles now available

Thomas Deehan 20 hours ago
Pixel 9 Pre-order Deals: Get the 256GB model at no extra cost

Pixel 9 Pre-order Deals: Get the 256GB model at no extra cost

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
Emma’s luxurious hybrid mattress is now massively reduced

Emma’s luxurious hybrid mattress is now massively reduced

Chris Smith 1 day ago
The expensive Sage coffee machines are finally affordable

The expensive Sage coffee machines are finally affordable

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words