Pixel 9 price cut obliterates the iPhone 16

The Google Pixel 9 range arrived early this year, we assume, to beat the iPhone 16 to the punch for a change. It gave users a straight choice between the two without waiting until October for the usual Pixel release.

Now this tasty deal from Voxi is waving invitingly to shoppers weighing up the age-old iOS vs Android decision. Right now you can get buy the Pixel 9 for just £680.40 with 256GB of storage.

Pixel 9 is more than £200 off at Voxi The 256GB Google Pixel 9 can be grabbed for £640.80 from Voxi with seriously juicy no-contract data plans starting at just £10 a month Voxi

Was £899

Now £640.80 View Deal

That’s a tremendous saving on the £899 Google wants for the brand new device with 256GB of storage. There’s also free next working day delivery if you grab your handset before 10pm.

The only caveat is the need to choose a plan from Voxi (if only for a month). Voxi is an MVNO powered by Vodafone and it offers commitment free data plans you can cancel at any time. There’s some great deals on those plans at the moment and you’ll get the same level of data service as you would from a Vodafone contract.

The cheapest plan is just £10 a month, which affords you 45GB of data a month (up from 20GB) and you’ll get unmetered access to the top social networks.

For £15 a month you’ll get 105GB of data (up from the usual 35GB) and unlimited social, music and video apps. That includes Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal on the music side and YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and more on the video side.

As for the phone, the Pixel 9 includes a refreshed design, the new Tensor G4 chipset, and new on-device Gemini AI features. There’s a 6.3-inch OLED display with 2700 nits of brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

There’s a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens too. Overall, it’s an improved proposition on the Pixel 8 range and a brilliant alternative to the brand new iPhone 16.