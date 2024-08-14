Pixel 9 Pre-order Deals: Get the 256GB model at no extra cost

Google’s pulled back the curtain on its latest generation of smartphones and if you want to be one of the first adopters, these are the deals to know about.

Slightly earlier than anticipated (given that the Pixel 8 series only came out last October), the all-new Pixel 9, as well as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, is set to hit store shelves on August 15th. There’s a slight price increase to contend with this year, with the standard RRP being £799 for the Pixel 9, up from the £699 asking price of the Pixel 8.

While that might result in initial cause for concern, it really shouldn’t as Google has introduced a ton of great pre-order offers and bonuses, making the Pixel 9 an instant bargain for anyone looking to upgrade to a 2024 handset. To see what’s available in both SIM-free and contract offers, keep on reading.

Amazon

Because of the amount of delivery options available, Amazon is always the initial go-to when it comes to pre-order deals, and as an added incentive you can currently get the 256GB model of the Pixel 9 for no extra cost. That means you can make use of more onboard storage without having to fork out for more costly cloud data plans.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 from Amazon

Mobiles UK

Just like Amazon, Mobiles UK is offering the same price reduction for the 256GB model of the Pixel 9 but with a contract that provides incredible value for money. Not only does it cost just £29 upfront and £29.99 a month, but you also get 500GB of data which is more than enough to stream, game and scroll social media until your heart’s content.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 from Mobiles UK

Mobile Phones Direct

While Mobile UK’s 500GB offer has plenty of value in its own right, data guzzlers who would rather leave nothing up to chance will definitely want to check out this unlimited data plan from Vodafone via Mobile Phones Direct. For just £41 a month and only £19 upfront, this is great pick for those who conduct all of their online activities almost exclusively on their phone.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 from Mobile Phones Direct

John Lewis

There are two reasons why you’d want to shop with John Lewis right now. Not only can you get the two-year warranty that the retailer offers as standard, but you can get up to an extra £150 value added to your trade-in, allowing you to get the Pixel 9 for a bargain price.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 from John Lewis