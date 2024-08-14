Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 9 Pre-order Deals: Get the 256GB model at no extra cost

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Google’s pulled back the curtain on its latest generation of smartphones and if you want to be one of the first adopters, these are the deals to know about.

Slightly earlier than anticipated (given that the Pixel 8 series only came out last October), the all-new Pixel 9, as well as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, is set to hit store shelves on August 15th. There’s a slight price increase to contend with this year, with the standard RRP being £799 for the Pixel 9, up from the £699 asking price of the Pixel 8.

While that might result in initial cause for concern, it really shouldn’t as Google has introduced a ton of great pre-order offers and bonuses, making the Pixel 9 an instant bargain for anyone looking to upgrade to a 2024 handset. To see what’s available in both SIM-free and contract offers, keep on reading.

Amazon

Because of the amount of delivery options available, Amazon is always the initial go-to when it comes to pre-order deals, and as an added incentive you can currently get the 256GB model of the Pixel 9 for no extra cost. That means you can make use of more onboard storage without having to fork out for more costly cloud data plans.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 from Amazon

Mobiles UK

Just like Amazon, Mobiles UK is offering the same price reduction for the 256GB model of the Pixel 9 but with a contract that provides incredible value for money. Not only does it cost just £29 upfront and £29.99 a month, but you also get 500GB of data which is more than enough to stream, game and scroll social media until your heart’s content.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 from Mobiles UK

Pixel 9 alt screenshot

Mobile Phones Direct

While Mobile UK’s 500GB offer has plenty of value in its own right, data guzzlers who would rather leave nothing up to chance will definitely want to check out this unlimited data plan from Vodafone via Mobile Phones Direct. For just £41 a month and only £19 upfront, this is great pick for those who conduct all of their online activities almost exclusively on their phone.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 from Mobile Phones Direct

John Lewis

There are two reasons why you’d want to shop with John Lewis right now. Not only can you get the two-year warranty that the retailer offers as standard, but you can get up to an extra £150 value added to your trade-in, allowing you to get the Pixel 9 for a bargain price.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 from John Lewis

You might like…

Emma’s luxurious hybrid mattress is now massively reduced

Emma’s luxurious hybrid mattress is now massively reduced

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
The expensive Sage coffee machines are finally affordable

The expensive Sage coffee machines are finally affordable

Chris Smith 2 days ago
This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now a much cheaper buy

This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now a much cheaper buy

Chris Smith 2 days ago
John Lewis’ handheld fan is a must-have summer bargain

John Lewis’ handheld fan is a must-have summer bargain

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
The Sonos Sub Mini just got a dramatic price reduction

The Sonos Sub Mini just got a dramatic price reduction

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
There’s a great OnePlus Watch 2 deal hiding in plain sight

There’s a great OnePlus Watch 2 deal hiding in plain sight

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words