Pixel 9 deals don’t get better than this

If you’ve been scouring through all the deals for Google’s Pixel 9 smartphone, you’ll do well to find one better than this.

The deal gets you a 128GB Google Pixel 9 on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with 500GB of data for just £29.99 a month, with an up front payment of £29.

That’s a very reasonable price to pay for Google’s new mainstream flagship phone, which brings with it a sharp new design, an improved camera set-up, and a new Tensor G4 processor.

While we haven’t posted our Pixel 9 review just yet, we have posted our review of the Pixel 9 Pro, which features the same basic size and design, the same processor, and a very similar camera set-up.

Our comments about that phone’s “impressive snapper” and “AI prowess” can be equally applied to the Pixel 9, as can our reviewer’s preference for the new flattened out design.

Indeed, on the latter front, our Pixel 9 Pro reviewer pointed out that “Google has kept the more vibrant, attractive colour options exclusive to the regular Pixel 9”, which is an advantage for the cheaper model.

If you’ve never used a Pixel phone before, Google’s phones are built around three key pillars that set them apart from much of the competition. One is the super-clean UI that Google brings to bear as the creator of Android. This is one of the nicest and most intuitive mobile operating systems around, right up there with Apple’s iOS, and you also get seven years of support guaranteed.

The other pillar is those cameras, with Google’s class-leading image processing techniques leading to stunningly crisp and contrasty images in all conditions.

The final pillar is AI, with Google’s pioneering work providing tightly integrated access to its Gemini AI assistant and a whole host of clever labour-saving features. It really was ahead of the game on this one, and the rest of the field is still playing catch-up.