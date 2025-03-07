Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

I never thought I’d see the Pixel 9 this cheap so soon

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

It’s been over six months since the Pixel 9 hit the stores, but now it has the type of price cut you’d expect to see a few years down the line.

Google shook things up quite a bit with its latest mainline range of smartphones, bringing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold into the mix as part of the line-up, whilst also introducing the all-new Pixel 9 Pro XL. These phones were fantastic, but they did overshadow the Pixel 9 which still presented a fantastic value proposition at its entry-level price of £799.

However, if you head on over to Voxi, the Pixel 9 can be yours for the mid-range price of just £450. Not only is that a massive £349 saving to be had, but also makes the Pixel 9 cheaper than the Pixel 8a, which is truly mindblowing.

A truly next-level Pixel 9 offer

Even though it’s only been out for half a year, the Pixel 9 is now cheaper than most mid-range phones, including the Pixel 8a, making it a must buy for anyone looking to upgrade.

  • Voxi
  • Was £799
  • Now just £450
View Deal

In order to nab the deal, you need to add a Voxi SIM to your purchase, but if you get the £10 rolling SIM then it can be cancelled immediately to avoid any future costs, still making this one heck of a bargain for anyone looking to upgrade.

Going back to the phone itself, the Pixel 9 is one of those devices that’ll leave you wanting for very little, as it contains all of the key flagship specs that you’d want from a modern smartphone.

Upfront you’ve got a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display with a variable 60-120Hz that not only makes it great for gaming but it also becomes more power efficient when using less intensive apps such as reading on Kindle or Google News.

You’ve got 45w wired fast charging which, according to Google, should get you roughly 55% back from just 30 minutes of charging. There’s also wireless charging available for a quick top up when needed.

Where the phone really shines though is with its all-new Tensor G4 chip that allows the Pixel 9 to pull off some pretty impressive AI stunts. For example, with Gemini Live built-in, you can ask Google’s AI platform to construct images, weekly workout routines and more, all in a matter of seconds.

As a final cherry on top, the Pixel 9 comes with seven years of software updates, making this a great investment as a phone that will last you for quite some time to come.

