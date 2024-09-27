The Pixel 8s is already one of the best affordable phones around, and this bundle makes it even more enticing.

Amazon is currently offering a great bundle on the Pixel 8a, including the phone itself and a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series. For £499, the typical price of the phone, you’re essentially getting the buds for free.

If purchased separately, and at full price, this bundle would set you back £608.99 – so this represents a good saving, and you’re getting two excellent products that work very well together.

This is listed on Amazon as a Limited Time deal, so it might not be sticking around for too long and there’s no telling whether we’ll see better during Big Deal Days or Black Friday.

Pixel 8a now comes with free earbuds for a limited time Amazon is currently a great bundle on the Pixel 8a, including a phone itself and a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series. For £499, the typical price of the phone, you’re essentially getting the buds for free. Amazon

Free Pixel Buds

£499 View Deal

The Pixel 8a is Google’s mid-range offering, although it more than justifies its price. It has an excellent camera with loads of the same AI skills as its pricier siblings, the promise of loads of software updates and a really good 90Hz OLED display.

In our glowing 4.5/5 Pixel 8a review, we said: “If I was looking for a phone at this price though, I think I would look towards the Pixel 8a. It ticks all the boxes, makes very few sacrifices and looks good. This could be the easiest to recommend Pixel phone yet.

The Pixel Buds A are great too, with 12mm dynamic drivers, adaptive sound and quick pairing. They look nice, with a small size and compact case.

In our review, we said: “The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a solid cheap true wireless pair. Their clear and detailed sound is not the most adventurous, but the design and features are solid and Google Assistant integration is excellent.

For the price, this a strong way to get a great phone and some buds in a single package.