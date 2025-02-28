The Pixel 8a is now nearly half the price of the iPhone 16e

As if to solidify the idea that you’ll almost always find better value for money with team Android, the excellent Pixel 8a is now just a fraction of the price of Apple’s iPhone 16e.

Both phones are designed to be the current ‘entry-level’ handset from their respective companies, but while the iPhone 16e costs an eye-watering £599, the Pixel 8a is now almost half of that at just £327.60 from Voxi.

Not only is that a massive drop on the Pixel 8a’s original £499 price tag, but it just makes Google’s handset a far more sensible buy for those on a budget who still want a feature packed phone with plenty of software and security updates ahead of it.

An unmissable Pixel 8a offer The Pixel 8a is now a bargain handset for anyone looking to upgrade. You just have to add a £10 rolling SIM to get the discounted price, but that SIM can be cancelled immediately afterwards to avoid any further costs. Voxi

Was £499

Now just £327.60 View Deal

The only thing to bear in mind is that in order to access the deal, you’ll need to add a £10 rolling SIM to your purchase, but that can be cancelled immediately afterwards to avoid any additional costs.

Back to the phone itself, the Pixel 8a is easily the best mid-range phone that Google has ever put out, with Editor Max Parker writing that “this is just about all the phone that anyone needs”.

Diving a little deeper into what that means in actuality, the Pixel 8a boasts a stunning 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a sharp FHD+ resolution to boot, which makes everything from games to social media pop when in use.

This also goes hand in hand with Google’s slick stock Android which features a universal aesthetic that feels as close to iOS on Android as you’ll find from any phone. You can pick from several colour palettes that are then applied to every aspect of the software, making the experience of using the Pixel 8a feel incredibly personal.

With regards to long-term support, Google has committed to giving the Pixel 8a the same seven year stint of software and security updates as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, from the time of launch. That’s some impressive value for money when you consider how cheap the phone currently is.

Where the Pixel 8a really excels however in its camera chops, often surpassing smartphones that cost far in excess of its current going rate. In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Max Parker detailed: “when the light gets lower, the Pixel 8a is still very capable – pumping up the colours a bit and retaining plenty of detail. Google has also done a good job of reducing lens flare this time around, an issue I find even on the iPhone 15 Pro Max which is one of the best camera phones around.”

For just £327.60, there’s no denying that the Pixel 8a is a much bigger bargain than the iPhone 16e, and with the money saved, you could even pick up an extra pair of earbuds or a smartwatch to go with it.