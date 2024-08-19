Pixel 8a might be the biggest smartphone bargain right now

If you’re looking for a bargain Android smartphone that boasts premium features and has an industry-leading software update promise, then the Google Pixel 8a is one for you.

Keep in mind that in order to take advantage of this Voxi offer, you will need to add at least a £10 monthly SIM to your order. This SIM is flexible however and can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t be tied into a Voxi plan nor incur any future costs.

Even after Google’s recent Pixel 9-series launch, the Pixel 8a remains its current budget-friendly handset, yet it still boasts flagship features that put it well above most mid-range phones.

Powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chipset, the Pixel 8a offers smooth and speedy performance during everyday use, whether that’s scrolling between apps or intensive gaming sessions. Considering this chip was Google’s flagship until recently, you’re getting a solid performance for a bargain price.

Photography is a huge perk of the Pixel 8a, thanks to its impressive dual camera setup which includes a 64MP main lens accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide. While its cameras are capable and can capture detailed shots across most lighting conditions, it’s in the editing process where the Pixel 8a really shines.

There’s the Magic Editor which allows you to remove distractions from backgrounds with just a few taps, and Best Take which uses AI to combine similar group shots into one where everyone is looking their best.

Although a budget-friendly smartphone, the Pixel 8a was designed to last thanks to its scratch and damage-resistant Gorilla Glass 3 cover glass. Not only that but Google even promises a whopping seven years of Android OS and security updates which means it will last for an extended period of time.

Overall we gave the Pixel 8a a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding that the device “remains good value for someone looking for a great camera, pocketable design and the promise of many years of software updates.”

If you need a reliable and hardworking Android smartphone but don’t want to fork out for a premium handset then you’d be hard pressed to find a better offer than this Google Pixel 8a deal.