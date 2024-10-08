Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 8a is now a steal in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales bonanza is underway, and one of the most appealing smartphone offers involves Google’s Pixel 8a.

Prime members can now secure Google’s excellent mid-ranger for just £399. That’s a £100 discount, or to put it another way, 20 percent off the £499 RRP. Not bad for a phone that only hit the market in May.

This Prime Big Deal applies to all three available colours, so you can specify your new phone in Bay (blue), Obsidian (black), or Porcelain (white).

Save £100 on the Pixel 8a

Save £100 on the Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 8a is now available at a steep £100 or 20% discount as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Day.

  • Amazon
  • Save 20%
  • Now £399
View Deal

Whichever colour you choose, you’re getting yourself one of the best mid-range phones on the market. We reviewed the Pixel 8a at the time of its launch, and awarded it 4.5 out of 5. “The Pixel 8a remains excellent value for someone looking for a device with a great camera, pocketable design and the promise of many years of software updates,” we concluded.

There’s a lot to like about the Pixel 8a. From a design viewpoint, its size is nice and manageable. It also comes with an IP67 rating and wireless charging – two premium features you don’t always see in a phone of this price.

One of the leading features with any Pixel phone tends to be the camera, and the Pixel 8a is no different. You’re getting an excellent duo of a 64MP main sensor with an f/1.9 lens and OIS, alongside a 120-degree 13MP ultrawide. The pictures it captures are great, with bags of colour and deep contrast.

As cheaper phones go, the Pixel 8a really knocks it out of the park with its low light performance. It also features a really good selfie camera around front. Meanwhile, Google’s AI image editing features are some of the cleverest and most effective in the business.

Another appealing feature of the Pixel 8a is Google’s seven-year update promise. It’ll be receiving new versions of Android and key security updates into 2031, which is an absolute age in mobile phone terms.

Throw in some of the tightest integration of AI assistance features around, and you have a thoroughly future-proof phone at a new knock-down price. We could get used to this Prime Big Deal Day thing.

You might like…

The Galaxy S23 might be the biggest steal of Prime Big Deal Days

The Galaxy S23 might be the biggest steal of Prime Big Deal Days

Lewis Painter 10 mins ago
Sennheiser’s 60-hour headphones have a deal worth yelling about

Sennheiser’s 60-hour headphones have a deal worth yelling about

Jessica Gorringe 21 mins ago
These AirPods Max competitors are now much cheaper

These AirPods Max competitors are now much cheaper

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
This Prime-exclusive deal lets you stock up on Philips Hue

This Prime-exclusive deal lets you stock up on Philips Hue

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Shark’s Amazon Prime vacuum offer destroys Dyson on value

Shark’s Amazon Prime vacuum offer destroys Dyson on value

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Amazon’s best smart home bundle just made a comeback

Amazon’s best smart home bundle just made a comeback

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words