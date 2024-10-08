Pixel 8a is now a steal in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales bonanza is underway, and one of the most appealing smartphone offers involves Google’s Pixel 8a.

Prime members can now secure Google’s excellent mid-ranger for just £399. That’s a £100 discount, or to put it another way, 20 percent off the £499 RRP. Not bad for a phone that only hit the market in May.

This Prime Big Deal applies to all three available colours, so you can specify your new phone in Bay (blue), Obsidian (black), or Porcelain (white).

Save £100 on the Pixel 8a The Google Pixel 8a is now available at a steep £100 or 20% discount as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Day. Amazon

Save 20%

Now £399 View Deal

Whichever colour you choose, you’re getting yourself one of the best mid-range phones on the market. We reviewed the Pixel 8a at the time of its launch, and awarded it 4.5 out of 5. “The Pixel 8a remains excellent value for someone looking for a device with a great camera, pocketable design and the promise of many years of software updates,” we concluded.

There’s a lot to like about the Pixel 8a. From a design viewpoint, its size is nice and manageable. It also comes with an IP67 rating and wireless charging – two premium features you don’t always see in a phone of this price.

One of the leading features with any Pixel phone tends to be the camera, and the Pixel 8a is no different. You’re getting an excellent duo of a 64MP main sensor with an f/1.9 lens and OIS, alongside a 120-degree 13MP ultrawide. The pictures it captures are great, with bags of colour and deep contrast.

As cheaper phones go, the Pixel 8a really knocks it out of the park with its low light performance. It also features a really good selfie camera around front. Meanwhile, Google’s AI image editing features are some of the cleverest and most effective in the business.

Another appealing feature of the Pixel 8a is Google’s seven-year update promise. It’ll be receiving new versions of Android and key security updates into 2031, which is an absolute age in mobile phone terms.

Throw in some of the tightest integration of AI assistance features around, and you have a thoroughly future-proof phone at a new knock-down price. We could get used to this Prime Big Deal Day thing.