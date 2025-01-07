The best Pixel 8a deal of the year is almost gone for good

One of the best Pixel 8a deals I’ve ever seen is almost about to expire, making now the perfect time to upgrade.

The Pixel 8a is already an outstanding mid-range smartphone, but this phenomenal contract that also gets you 100GB of data for only £14.99 a month and £39 upfront, is just too good to pass up.

What makes the deal even better is that for the next few hours, you can nab a £50 Currys gift card with your purchase, effectively giving you back the upfront cost and then some.

Google’s ‘a’ range of Pixel phones have long since reigned as some of the best examples of what mid-range phones can be in the modern age and with the most recent iteration, the Pixel 8a, it feels as if the gap between Google and the competition is now wider than ever.

For starters, you get unbelievable longevity on your device with a promised seven years of software and security updates from the phone’s launch which, until recently, was pretty much unheard of on Android phones, let alone in the mid-range category.

That means you’ll be getting plenty bang for your buck and shouldn’t need to upgrade again for quite some time to come.

Another area where the Pixel 8a absolutely goes above and beyond is in the camera department, putting Google’s unbelievable computational processing to good use.

In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “in general daylight situations… the Pixel 8a consistently impressed. The colours are nice and balanced, the sky is bright without feeling garish or oversaturated and there’s still plenty of detail retained. Most phones can take good shots in these conditions, but the Pixel 8a managed to churn out good pictures all the time.”

Google’s photo editing suite also offers up tons of options once you’ve actually taken a photo, including Magic Eraser that lets you get rid of any unwanted photobombers. There’s even Best Take for when you’re shooting group pictures and need to make sure that everyone is looking at the camera in the final result.

There’s plenty to love about the Pixel 8a but when it’s going for such a low monthly cost and with tons of data to boot (not to mention the free Currys gift card), it’s an instant win as a bargain upgrade.