Pixel 8 Pro now has the ultimate Boxing Day deal

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone upgrade in the Boxing Day sales then look no further than this Pixel 8 Pro stunner.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen the price of the Pixel 8 Pro drop somewhat consistently since the launch of its successor (the Pixel 9 Pro), but now the once £899 phone can be picked up for the unbelievably low price of just £494 at Amazon.

That’s an almost 50% discount on one of last year’s biggest flagship phones, and a handset that is still one of the best you can buy in 2024. Even if you’re an iPhone fan who’s tempted to make the jump to Android, this deal’s a no brainer.

Pixel 8 Pro Boxing Day Bargain The Pixel 8 Pro was already a true winner of a phone but when it’s available for almost half its original price, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Amazon

Was £899

Now just £494 View Deal

Speaking from experience (as an iPhone user of several years), the Pixel phones are the Android handsets that I enjoy testing the most. Their clean, uncluttered take on Android is as close to iOS as you’ll find from an Android phone, and it means that everything from menus to homepages and even lock screens ooze a sense of style that, at times, even outdoes Apple.

Where Google really raised the bar with the Pixel 8 Pro is in its promise of seven years of software and security updates from the time of launch, so this particular device still has tons of longevity ahead of it, giving you peace of mind for the future.

For those of you who have used a Pixel phone in the past however, you probably already know that the one area where Google’s smartphones really shine is in photography. Google’s computational processing, at times, feels like some kind of magic that is able to turn any shot into an Instagram worthy snap.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

In his review for the phone, Editor Max Parker detailed: “The way the camera produces skin tones is unmatched in the smartphone space and even though it is still capturing 12MP images there’s a huge amount of details retained, especially in fur.”

It’s also incredibly adept at night-time photography, so if you’ve ever felt let down by your current handset during a night out on the town then the Pixel 8 Pro will provide exactly what you’ve been missing.

There’s plenty more to say about this phone but when it’s going for just £494, it all boils down to this: you simply won’t find a more feature packed phone for the same price.