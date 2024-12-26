Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 8 Pro now has the ultimate Boxing Day deal

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone upgrade in the Boxing Day sales then look no further than this Pixel 8 Pro stunner.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen the price of the Pixel 8 Pro drop somewhat consistently since the launch of its successor (the Pixel 9 Pro), but now the once £899 phone can be picked up for the unbelievably low price of just £494 at Amazon.

That’s an almost 50% discount on one of last year’s biggest flagship phones, and a handset that is still one of the best you can buy in 2024. Even if you’re an iPhone fan who’s tempted to make the jump to Android, this deal’s a no brainer.

Pixel 8 Pro Boxing Day Bargain

Pixel 8 Pro Boxing Day Bargain

The Pixel 8 Pro was already a true winner of a phone but when it’s available for almost half its original price, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

  • Amazon
  • Was £899
  • Now just £494
View Deal

Speaking from experience (as an iPhone user of several years), the Pixel phones are the Android handsets that I enjoy testing the most. Their clean, uncluttered take on Android is as close to iOS as you’ll find from an Android phone, and it means that everything from menus to homepages and even lock screens ooze a sense of style that, at times, even outdoes Apple.

Where Google really raised the bar with the Pixel 8 Pro is in its promise of seven years of software and security updates from the time of launch, so this particular device still has tons of longevity ahead of it, giving you peace of mind for the future.

For those of you who have used a Pixel phone in the past however, you probably already know that the one area where Google’s smartphones really shine is in photography. Google’s computational processing, at times, feels like some kind of magic that is able to turn any shot into an Instagram worthy snap.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

In his review for the phone, Editor Max Parker detailed: “The way the camera produces skin tones is unmatched in the smartphone space and even though it is still capturing 12MP images there’s a huge amount of details retained, especially in fur.”

It’s also incredibly adept at night-time photography, so if you’ve ever felt let down by your current handset during a night out on the town then the Pixel 8 Pro will provide exactly what you’ve been missing.

There’s plenty more to say about this phone but when it’s going for just £494, it all boils down to this: you simply won’t find a more feature packed phone for the same price.

You might like…

Currys PC World Boxing Day Sale – Best Tech Deals Live Now

Currys PC World Boxing Day Sale – Best Tech Deals Live Now

Alice Marshall 5 years ago
Philips Hue Boxing Day Sale: Huge Price Crash on LED Smart Bulbs

Philips Hue Boxing Day Sale: Huge Price Crash on LED Smart Bulbs

Thomas Deehan 5 years ago
Argos Boxing Day Sale – Cheap Toys, Tech and more

Argos Boxing Day Sale – Cheap Toys, Tech and more

Alice Marshall 5 years ago
Amazon is selling two Facebook Portal Minis for just £68 in this Boxing Day bundle

Amazon is selling two Facebook Portal Minis for just £68 in this Boxing Day bundle

Alice Marshall 5 years ago
John Lewis Boxing Day Sale – Huge Price Drops Now Available

John Lewis Boxing Day Sale – Huge Price Drops Now Available

Alice Marshall 5 years ago
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones have plummeted in the Boxing Day Sales

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones have plummeted in the Boxing Day Sales

Alice Marshall 5 years ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access