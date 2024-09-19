Pixel 8 Pro now comes with a free £100 gift card

You can now pick up a Google Pixel 8 Pro on contract with a £100 gift card.

Much of the Android talk right now is about the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but all the great deals are to be found with its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro.

Take this offer, for instance. It gets you the Pixel 8 Pro on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with a monthly data allowance of 100GB for just £29.99 per month. There’s a minimal up front payment of £29.

That’s a great deal for a still-brilliant phone, but it gets better. You’ll also receive a £100 gift card to spend at UK high street retailer Currys.

Get a £100 gift card with this Pixel 8 Pro contract deal

The Pixel 8 Pro really shouldn’t be discounted when considering your next phone. We gave it a 4-star review at the time of launch, and called it “Google’s most interesting phone yet”.

Say what you like about the Pixel 9 Pro’s new sharper design, the Pixel 8 Pro still looks more distinctive. This was also the first time Google went really big on AI, and indeed the Pixel 8 Pro will support the vast majority of the AI tricks that the Pixel 9 Pro XL is capable of.

Which brings us to the matter of ongoing software support. The Pixel 8 Pro pioneered Google’s epic seven year software update promise. That means it still has another six years of guaranteed updates to go. In other words, it remains a very relevant and future proof proposition.

It also takes frequently astounding photographs, right across its three main cameras (and the selfie cam isn’t too bad either). That includes a strong 5x telephoto camera for those zoomed-in shots.

Whether it’s balancing out highlights or capturing accurate skin tones, the Pixel 8 Pro is still somewhere near the top of the game on photography.