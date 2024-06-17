Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 8 Pro is now almost as cheap as the Nothing Phone (2)

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade to a premium Android smartphone without the usual hefty price tag thanks to this deal on the Google Pixel 8 Pro. 

You can get a Pixel 8 Pro handset for just £599 from Giffgaff. Not only is this a massive £400 off its RRP but it makes the Android almost as cheap as the Nothing Phone (2) which has a starting price of £579. 

Upgrade to the premium Google Pixel 8 Pro for just £599 with this deal from Giffgaff, which is a massive £400 off its RRP.

In order to take advantage of this Giffgaff offering you will need to add a £10 rolling SIM to your order. This is flexible and can even be cancelled immediately after purchase, so you won’t incur any future fees. 

The Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s latest and most premium Android smartphone available and sits comfortably as one of the most high-powered Androids currently on the market. 

Running on the new Google Tensor G3 chip, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is built with Google AI which not only ensures the speedy and smooth running of the handset but also significantly boosts its already impressive camera setup.

Unlike the other handsets in the Pixel range, the Pixel 8 Pro boasts a whopping trio of powerful rear-facing lenses including a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto camera. In fact, Editor Max Parker concluded that the Pixel 8 Pro is “up there with the best camera phones on the market in 2024”.

Although the cameras are impressive and work seamlessly across all lighting conditions, and their ability to produce skin tones is “unmatched in the smartphone space”, the hardware itself is only half the story when it comes to the Pixel 8 Pro thanks to the additional AI tools found across Google Photos and the camera app. 

There’s Magic Editor which uses generative AI to replace parts of an image you’ve taken and Best Take which combines similar group shots into one image where everyone looks their best. 

It’s not just images that get an upgrade as with Audio Magic Eraser, you’re able to reduce disruptive noise such as cars and wind from video recordings. 

Overall we awarded the Pixel 8 Pro a four-star rating, with Max concluding the Pixel 8 Pro “does an impressive job of standing out from the swathes of Android phones on the market.” 

If you want a premium smartphone without an eye-watering price tag then we seriously can’t recommend the Pixel 8 Pro enough.

